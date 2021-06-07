MDC talks community conservation programs

At a recent Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce meeting, members heard from Salvador Mondragon, a fisheries management biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), who spoke about community conservation and the resources available to assist area projects.

He noted that many of the grants offered through the MDC and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are currently being revamped to make them more suitable for smaller towns and rural communities.

"The main reason I came up here to talk to you all about this is that I kind of want people to start thinking about things that you can do within your community," said Mondragon. "So come June 15, when the new fiscal [year] rolls around, and there is money available, we can start pushing those ideas up, and we'll kind of get a head start on everybody else."

Community conservation is the practice of integrating nature into a city's landscape. Mondragon said, because every community is unique, different towns may integrate nature differently to benefit residents.