MDC talks community conservation programs

At a recent Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce meeting, members heard from Salvador Mondragon, a fisheries management biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), who spoke about community conservation and the resources available to assist area projects.
He noted that many of the grants offered through the MDC and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are currently being revamped to make them more suitable for smaller towns and rural communities.
"The main reason I came up here to talk to you all about this is that I kind of want people to start thinking about things that you can do within your community," said Mondragon. "So come June 15, when the new fiscal [year] rolls around, and there is money available, we can start pushing those ideas up, and we'll kind of get a head start on everybody else."
Community conservation is the practice of integrating nature into a city's landscape. Mondragon said, because every community is unique, different towns may integrate nature differently to benefit residents.
The biologist explained several reasons why community conservation is beneficial. The community activities increase social connections fostered by outdoor gathering spaces. Cities often see a decrease in obesity as trails and open areas promote exercise. Also, trees and other plants lead to better air quality because they filter air pollutants.
Mondragon said the MDC had been focusing its community conservation efforts in the state's larger cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield but are now trying to branch out so that people in smaller towns can benefit from some of the grants and programs offered.
For area residents, conservation may mean taking the best care of plants and wildlife on their properties.
"What we're trying to do is kind of move in and encourage people to plant native plants or do things to better their trees in their backyard," said Mondragon. "If they have diseased trees or if they have trees that might be exotic, and they want to remove those and plant more native species."
He said the department also provides helpful, proven information and advice on native-plant landscaping and tips for attracting wildlife to one's yard.
On a broader scale, city governments can benefit from DNR's assistance through conservation grants and programs.
Mondragon mentioned grant programs that municipalities, and even qualifying private entities, can use to get the ball rolling on nature-related projects.
Community Conservation Cost Share is a program authorized for activities like urban green space planning or engineered drawings. Eligible applicants include government entities and non-profit corporations.
Other practices eligible for cost-share include native prairie restorations, forest and woodland management, tree plantings, pollinator plantings, and invasive species control.
The cost-share for entities is authorized at 50-75% of the actual project cost. With the cost-share program, the total landowner or community payment should not exceed $15,000 per project per year.
"For example, if [a city] has a park where they want to do trail enhancement or put in an archery range or something like that, then we'll come in and get an estimate on what project would cost the city upfront, and then we reimburse them for up to 75%," Mondragon explained.
Community Conservation Grants are another resource available to government entities and non-profit corporations.
Practices eligible for funding through this type of grant must promote urban habitats and include land management activities necessary for habitat restoration, native plant establishment, terrestrial and aquatic habitat enhancement, exotic species control, and staff training for natural landscape management.
The maximum request for Community Conservation Grant awards is $50,000.
The Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) Grant is a funding source available to cities looking to manage damaged or dying trees, as Mondragon explained.
"So if [a city] has got a bunch of trees that were damaged by ice or that look like they're about to die because they're sick, we provide grants where they can hire contractors to come in and remove those trees, manicure the trees, maintain the trees a little better, even along the roadways and stuff like that," the conservation official said.
Mondragon said that out of the 16 Southeastern Missouri counties where he works, only two cities are taking advantage of the TRIM Grant program: Farmington and Jackson.
For more information on community conservation and available resources, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation's funding opportunities page.
