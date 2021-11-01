MDC to stock nearly 7,000 rainbow trout in three southeast Missouri lakes

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 7,000 rainbow trout in three southeast Missouri lakes — Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake and Farmington’s Giessing Lake.

The cities of Jackson, Farmington and Perryville, including Perry County, the Perry County Sportsmans Club, and the Missouri Department of Conservation, purchased the trout to be supplied.

The annual winter trout fishing program begins today, marking the opening of Missouri’s winter trout season. Anglers can cast a line for this popular cold-water fish through the fall and winter months on a catch-and-release basis. Anglers also may harvest trout beginning Feb. 1, 2022.

Trout are not native to Missouri. They have been introduced to the cold, spring-fed, streams of southern Missouri. In winter, when the water is cold enough and holds sufficient oxygen to support trout, selected lakes and ponds in urban areas are stocked to provide close-to-home trout fishing.

