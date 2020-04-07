MDC waives fishing permits through April 15

Pauley added that it is still critical for everyone to continue to heed all recommendations for hand washing, social distancing, and other public-health measures while fishing and during other outdoor activities, including maintaining at least six feet of distance between all individuals who are not family members.

COVID-19 closures and cancellations

The James Foundation announced it has closed Maramec Spring Park in St. James to the public for trout fishing and all other activities until further notice. Maramec Spring Park is owned and operated by the James Foundation. MDC manages the trout hatchery at Maramec Spring Park. For more information, visit maramecspringpark.com.

Missouri’s three other public trout parks remain open for day use and fishing: Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville. They are operated by Missouri State Parks under the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). MDC manages the trout hatcheries at these locations.

To reduce possible increased social congregation, MDC will suspend daily trout stocking at all trout parks starting Friday and has suspended other fish stocking in waters around the state until further notice.