MDC webcast focuses on backyard wildlife
Interested in attracting birds, bees, and other wildlife to your backyard? MDC invites the public to join its free live Wild Webcast on Attracting Backyard Wildlife on Wednesday, July 1, at noon.

Interested in attracting birds, bees, and other wildlife to your backyard? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to join its free live Wild Webcast on Attracting Backyard Wildlife on Wednesday, July 1, at noon.

MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank of Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will explain the basics of creating backyard wildlife habitat; the importance of native plants and insects for pollination, wildlife food, and other benefits: planning and designing native plantings; attracting birds; supporting pollinators such as butterflies and bees; and more.

Register in advance for the free live MDC Wild Webcast on Attracting Backyard Wildlife at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zht and then join the webcast live on July 1 at noon.

Learn more about property improvements to attract wildlife from MDC at mdc.mo.gov/property/improve-my-property/wildlife-management.

