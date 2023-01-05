Medicaid eligibility annual renewals to resume

The federal government announced states will be required to resume annual renewals for MO HealthNet (Missouri Medicaid) beginning April 1.

Annual renewals have not been required since January 2020, which is when the Federal Public Health Emergency was put in place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The federal legislation signed into law recently set a specific date to resume renewals, despite the ongoing Federal Public Health Emergency.

“Over the past three years, waivers and special circumstances allowed more Missourians than ever to qualify for public assistance benefits,” said Robert J. Knodell, Department of Social Services acting director. “Today’s announcement means that anyone who gets MO HealthNet will need to keep an eye out for an official letter from the Family Support Division and complete any steps required to keep their healthcare coverage.

"We cannot stress enough how imperative it is to make sure your address is up to date before April 1 so you can get these important updates.”

Here is what this means for Missourians who get healthcare coverage through MO HealthNet or any of the Managed Care health plans (Healthy Blue, Home State Health, or United Healthcare):

At some point between May 2023 and April 2024, you will again be required to complete an annual renewal to make sure you are still eligible for help. Your annual renewal typically takes place towards the end of your coverage period. Important letters with more information will be mailed when your annual renewal is due.

If a response is required, you must submit it by the deadline in your letter to keep your healthcare coverage (if you are still eligible).

Important notices will be mailed to Missourians who are impacted by these changes. The Family Support Division (FSD) will send this information to the address on file. If an individual has moved in the last three years, they should make sure FSD has their updated address. The easiest way to do this is to report a change online.

“There are a lot of Missourians who qualified for Medicaid coverage for the first time during the Public Health Emergency or through Adult Expansion who have never had to complete an annual renewal before,” explained Kim Evans, Family Support Division director. “We want to ensure that everyone who is still eligible for healthcare coverage through MO HealthNet can keep that coverage, and we are committed to doing everything we can to make sure participants understand how this process works and what is required of them.”

Participants can visit the Department of Social Services’ new website dedicated to the annual renewal process to learn more about how to prepare, what they need to do to complete an annual renewal, and explore answers to frequently asked questions.

As of November 2022, more than 1.4 million Missourians were enrolled in MO HealthNet.

Once annual renewals begin, there will be Missourians who were receiving continuous coverage due to the Public Health Emergency who will no longer be eligible for MO HealthNet. For these participants, the Family Support Division will send their information to the federal Health Care Marketplace, as required by CMS, for help with alternative health care options. The caseload counter will continue to provide the most up-to-date number of MO HealthNet enrollees each month.

Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, or Temporary Assistance benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Individuals can also apply for these services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, by uploading completed applications and verification documents to myDSSupload.mo.gov, or by faxing them to 573-526-9400.

To learn more about resources available in Missouri to help individuals move towards a healthier, more stable future, review the Missouri Resource Guide.