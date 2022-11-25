Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) is reminding those Missourians with Medicare and their caregivers that open enrollment ends on Dec. 7. Those who have not yet made their plan selections for 2022 are encouraged to contact CLAIM.

CLAIM provides free and unbiased help from certified counselors. Consumers can arrange one-on-one phone counseling by calling 800-390-3330 or visiting missouriclaim.org. CLAIM counselors are available and ready to provide their expertise to help seniors understand their options and make the choices that are best for their needs.

CLAIM can also assist consumers who have limited income determine if they qualify for programs to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.