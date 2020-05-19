Memorial Day Closings and public pool information

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash service will be picked up on Wednesday. There are talks about opening the pool shortly after Memorial Day weekend, but plans for safety and social distancing are still being discussed.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. There will be a double route of trash service on Tuesday with both Monday's and Tuesday's being picked up. City officials are discussing opening the pool on June 1 as long as St. Francois County Health Center guidelines are followed.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday. The Water Park will open June 1. The Splash Pad will be open Memorial Day Weekend at no charge with a restriction of 40 people.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Monday. Residents must contact the waste-removal companies they use for details on schedule adjustments.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed, and trash pick-up for Monday will happen on Tuesday. Opening the pool is still being discussed.

Ste. Genevieve Water Park may open on June 12. Community Center is only open to members on a limited basis.

