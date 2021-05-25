Memorial Day Closings/Pool Openings

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash service will be picked up on Wednesday. The pool will open Saturday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. There will be a double route of trash service on Tuesday with both Monday's and Tuesday's being picked up. The pool is scheduled to open Saturday.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday. The Farmington Water Park will open Saturday. The Splash Pad opened May 9.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Monday. Residents must contact the waste-removal companies they use for details on schedule adjustments.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed, and trash pickup for Monday will happen on Tuesday. The pool will open Saturday.

Ste. Genevieve Water Park is scheduled to open on Saturday.

St. Francois County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Monday.

