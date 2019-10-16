The Farmington Public Safety Committee met Monday at the St. Francois County 911 Center in Park Hills.
The meeting was mainly to discuss the assessment of moving Farmington police dispatching to the 911 Center and to take a tour of the facility.
Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker reported to the committee that there will be a meeting Oct. 23 with Alan Wells and Central Dispatch about combining Farmington police dispatching with the rest of St. Francois County emergency services.
“We will be speaking with Alan [Wells] in reference to how he would like to pursue this,” Baker said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of questions come up as we go through [that] meeting and subsequent meetings.
“In the first meeting we had, we provided them with our calls of service for 2018, and we found out that their criteria was different from ours, so … we added quite a few calls for service, and we are going to present them on Oct. 23.”
Baker stressed that he wanted to restart cross-training his dispatchers and the 911 operators in Park Hills. Farmington would remain a backup location for dispatching and the equipment has some differences.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers elaborated on the rationale for combining with the 911 Center.
“…It’s been talked about on and off through the years since 911 first came to St. Francois County,” he said. “Alan [Wells] and his team had some real funding challenges because they were based off the landline use tax [that decreased over time].
"[In 2015] we started talking about a number of factors, one is a sales tax was passed … for a county 911 dispatch. I will always believe that the best situation for emergency services communications in this county is to have a centralized, well-funded, well-managed common dispatch service.
“My perception is our law enforcement agencies, as we grow and our community boundaries grow closer together, our law enforcement becomes more co-dependent.”
Any 911 calls, even to Farmington, actually goes to Central Dispatch, then the decision is made whether it goes to Farmington or not. This does create a delay situation for the city of Farmington that concerns Beavers.
Beavers stressed that this idea has been in planning for several years, however the Central Dispatch was not up to the task until recently.
“…Alan [Wells] had some logistics to go through,” Beavers said. “There was remodeling this building, there have been additional dispatch seats to get in place, there was the CAD, there was radio upgrades, console upgrades, the whole thing was trying to take us on in the middle of that, we felt at the time we needed to delay it. It was more of an event-driven process than a time-driven process.”
Beavers made clear that Chief Baker had concerns about a merger and did not want to downplay them. Baker explained that there was a long way to go to any handover.
“Naturally we have some concerns,” Baker said. “We’ve just had one official meeting. I thought the meeting went really well. I think it was well received on both sides.
"We are looking to Alan [Wells] at the next meeting to give us some basic information on how he seems to think this would work, since we’re moving to his facility. Once he gives us different things he needs to do to get us over here, I’m sure we are going to have some questions on things we have from our department that might be different from other departments.”
Beavers added that the Farmington officers were concerned about the well-being and safety checks that dispatchers make when an officer is on a call and whether the county could maintain that as well as Farmington dispatch does.
Beavers concluded that there are emerging technologies to assist with officer safety and efficiency and the city of Farmington would not be able to get there on its own.
Wells gave a report to the committee on what the center’s current responsibilities are.
“We service presently 32 different departments or agencies through here, that we do 100% of their communications,” he said. “Of that, 13 are law enforcement agencies, and of that 13 we do the criminal records, MULES, and warrants … for 12 of those agencies.
"We are the primary 911 center for the entire county. All calls come here first. For the residents of Farmington, we answer those calls. We assess medical and fire necessity … it makes sense that we dispatch both at the same time, to take out that delay.
“We have been through consolidations and combining services. We were one of the first in the state of Missouri to take over full consolidation with another county, which was Ste. Genevieve County.”
In other business, Farmington Development Services Director Tim Porter reported on the city’s weather-related preparedness.
“Last month I talked about our Storm-Ready Certification process,” he said. “Dan Duncan, the emergency management director for St. Francois County, and I will be meeting with our coordinator from the National Weather Service on Oct. 22, to move forward to recertification. Hopefully St. Francois County will also become a storm-ready county.
“What that really means is that we are formally recognized for already having the stuff we have. Some technical things, like a certified rain gauge, we already have one in place, but it is in disrepair.”
Porter also mentioned the results of the city of Farmington’s storm siren testing.
“Last Thursday we had our semi-annual inspection of our emergency sirens,” he said. “With the exception of a few blown fuses, we passed with flying colors. Some of our sirens are a little bit old, the cost of replacing them is pretty significant, so we were able to do some repairs on them last year, which is a less costly measure, but it doesn’t compromise what their intent is.”
