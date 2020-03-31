Miller files for sheriff as Republican
Miller files for sheriff as Republican

Ryan Miller is running for St. Francois County sheriff as a Republican.

Ryan Miller has filed to run for St. Francois County Sheriff as a Republican candidate. He filed Monday after learning of candidate Don Ebner’s death.

He originally planned to file as an Independent.

When asked about his switch to the Republican Party, Miller said, “Don always encouraged me, even as a competitor in the election. He knew our goals were similar, even if our methods differed.

"He indicated to his supporters that if he could not continue to election day that he wished to support me. The race is now narrowed to two candidates that have filed, and while my independent principles remain intact, the numbers and voting history of much of America shows that non-party candidates rarely win.

"In an election as important as this, those truths must be taken into account if we are to change the direction this county is headed in.

He said filing as a Republican makes his candidacy more competitive - it levels the playing field, especially in light of how difficult COVID-19 has made collecting signatures to appear on the ballot as an Independent.

"Furthermore, just because I have filed as a Republican does not mean my independent values have changed - quite the contrary. In my time talking with voters, there have been many robust discussions with people from all walks of life and political beliefs.

"I have found that you can disagree with some of a party platform and still identify common ground to collaborate on. As a Republican, I will represent the same beliefs I have always held and I will advocate for change in order to find a better way - better pay for deputies, furnishing all required equipment to deputies, improving conditions at the county jail, seeking grants for funding, emphasizing community engagement, and implementing technology in the sheriff's office to get the job done with greater professionalism and efficiency.”

Miller, a Farmington graduate, was born and raised in St. Francois County. He attended the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy, graduating as valedictorian in 2010. His law enforcement career began at Ste. Genevieve County where he gained experience as a jailer.

Then, he came home to Farmington as a patrol officer, working as an investigator and crisis intervention officer. Currently Miller serves as an investigator for the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. 

Sheriff Dan Bullock has filed as a Republican. Tuesday marks the last day to file for county and state offices. 

