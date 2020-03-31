Miller files for sheriff as Republican

Ryan Miller has filed to run for St. Francois County Sheriff as a Republican candidate. He filed Monday after learning of candidate Don Ebner’s death.

He originally planned to file as an Independent.

When asked about his switch to the Republican Party, Miller said, “Don always encouraged me, even as a competitor in the election. He knew our goals were similar, even if our methods differed.

"He indicated to his supporters that if he could not continue to election day that he wished to support me. The race is now narrowed to two candidates that have filed, and while my independent principles remain intact, the numbers and voting history of much of America shows that non-party candidates rarely win.

"In an election as important as this, those truths must be taken into account if we are to change the direction this county is headed in.

He said filing as a Republican makes his candidacy more competitive - it levels the playing field, especially in light of how difficult COVID-19 has made collecting signatures to appear on the ballot as an Independent.