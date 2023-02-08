Two members of the Village of Mineral Point Board have stepped down following recent court actions to prevent the pair from disconnecting water service to Mineral Point homes.

This month, Rebecca and Matthew Wilshire resigned from their positions as chairperson and treasurer, respectively, in response to a demand submitted by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John I. Jones, IV.

A press release from the prosecuting attorney's office states that the two Mineral Point residents and board members officially resigned last Thursday.

Their resignations came after the Washington County prosecuting attorney secured a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the board in response to actions taken by the Wilshires against Mineral Point residents and following further communication between the county prosecutor's office and the attorney for the village.

This week's press release indicates the county prosecutor requested the couple's resignations as part of the TRO that was initially granted last month.

"Communication between the prosecutor's office and the attorney for the village, which was initiated Jan. 31, included a demand from Prosecuting Attorney John I. Jones, IV for the Wilshires to resign their positions and to never hold elected office again," the office said.

On Feb. 2, the prosecutor's office received confirmation the Wilshires had agreed and formally resigned.

Trustees Nick Courtois and Marvin Johnson, who were also named as respondents in the TRO, have retained their board positions, and the prosecutor's office said it anticipates they will appoint new trustees to fill vacancies on the board according to Section 80.230, RSMo.

"I believe that the situation which gave rise to my office's actions in this matter were unique," said Jones, "and I hope Mr. Courtois and Mr. Johnson will help the Village of Mineral Point turn the page to a greater level of stability."

The TRO was issued on Jan. 25 against the Mineral Point board members after residents of the Washington County township alleged board officials were shutting off water service to homes and citing overdue bills when no bills had been issued in some time.

Respondents to the temporary injunction were the Willshires, both individually and in their official capacity as elected officials of the Village of Mineral Point, as well as Courtois and Johnson in their official capacity as elected officials of the town.

To be granted a TRO, it had to be found that immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage would potentially affect the township, its residents, and the general public if the temporary injunction were not granted.

A detective with the Washington County Sheriff's Office submitted an affidavit supporting the claims made in the court filing.

In the sworn statement, the detective notes Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told him to come to the sheriff's office and speak with two Mineral Point residents about Rebecca and Matthew Wilshire turning off the water to their home.

The residents told authorities that Rebecca and Matthew Wilshire served on the Board of the Village of Mineral Point and had been disconnecting water service to other Mineral Point homes, telling citizens their water bills were not being paid, according to filings.

The reporting residents said no water bills had been sent to anyone in the township since May 2022.

The affidavit states that on Jan. 24, the Wilshires went to the reporting resident's address in Mineral Point, shut off the water, and took the meter out. When the resident asked the Wilshires why they had disconnected the water line, the couple reportedly replied it was due to the lack of payment on the water and sewer utility bill. The court documents assert no statements had been sent to customers in some time, with one resident claiming not to have received a bill since May.

The filings allege the Wilshires had also been shutting off water to other properties in Mineral Point, citing a lack of bill payment.

The detective reportedly spoke with another person about the situation Jan. 24. The homeowner said she discovered her water was shut off and called Rebecca Willshire to ask why. On the first and second calls, the homeowner said Rebecca answered and hung up the phone. On the third call, Matthew reportedly answered, saying he was in the process of filling out a police report and would call back later.

Sometime later, Rebecca reportedly called the homeowner and told her a bill needed to be paid before the water service would be restored.

The Mineral Point officials appeared for a show cause hearing in the matter on Jan. 30, but the hearing was rescheduled at both parties' agreement. Associate Circuit Judge Tony Dorsett entered an order extending the TRO the following day.

The press release notes that any allegations against the Wilshires are simply accusations, not evidence of guilt. No court of law or jury has adjudicated any claim regarding any actions they may have been alleged to have taken.

The case was prosecuted by the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney, John I. Jones, IV. The matter was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.