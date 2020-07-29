Missouri added to 'red zone'

“For me to not listen to his advice or not listen to his predictions on this would probably be out of character for someone who does the same work,” Kirkley said last Friday.

Fauci has said that a vaccine could be available for administration as early as the end of this year.

“I don't believe that he says things like that with just to the point to give people optimistic hope,” Kirkley added. “I think he understands that it's complicated, but that he's probably seen some data that suggests some of the early vaccine results are more promising than they considered they would be.”

Kirkley did mention that Fauci said on Friday that it could be early 2021 before one is widely available.

“I don't think it's him hedging his bets,” he added. “I think what he's trying to say is it's complicated.”

Even if a vaccine was available today, Kirkley said, it could take a full year to vaccinate 300-400 million Americans.