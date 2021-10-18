Missouri Bicentennial Photograph Drive announced

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently announced the launch of the Missouri Bicentennial Photo Drive, celebrating 200 years of statehood. This effort is sponsored by the Missouri State Archives, a division within the public office.

Starting Oct. 4, and running through August 2022, the public is invited to submit up to seven images each in an effort to expand Missouri's photographic history. The drive will focus on underrepresented target areas including cultural activities, events, people and places from Missouri history.

“We’re encouraging Missourians to share culturally significant photos tucked away in their closets, old trunks and shoeboxes or even on their cell phones,” said Missouri State Archivist John Dougan. “This is a chance for these images to become part of our state’s diverse collective history!”

Online submissions can be uploaded at www.sos.mo.gov/BicentennialPhotoDrive. Those unable to access the provided form or who are without access to scanning equipment can schedule an appointment to have their photograph(s) scanned at the Missouri State Archives in Jefferson City by contacting MSAoutreach@sos.mo.gov or calling (573) 526-5296.