Missouri Labor Dept. warns of scams

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR) Division of Employment Security (DES) is warning unemployment insurance claimants about potential scams aiming to steal personal information, asking them to be aware of potential fraud and only use the official website UInteract.labor.mo.gov.

“Many of the individuals we’re helping are filing for unemployment insurance for the very first time,” said DES Director Chris Slinkard. “Please be cautious of scammers trying to take advantage of the situation.”

The Department wants you to know: