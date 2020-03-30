Missouri National Guard mobilized to support COVID-19 response

Gov. Mike Parson mobilized the Missouri National Guard Friday in support of the COVID-19 unified response across Missouri, according to a news release issued Saturday by the guard.

Now mobilized, the Missouri National Guard’s current missions could include:

helping to set up community-based testing sites and operation of those sites;

providing intrastate transportation of personnel and equipment for medical or testing support;

logistical support to local and state authorities;

and continued assessment of and facilitation of the construction of temporary medical or other facilities.

“We are committed to assisting local, state and federal officials in supporting the health and well-being of our citizens and service members,” said Missouri National Guard’s adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton. “Our longstanding state and federal partnerships help ensure a rapid and unified response. This activation allows us to be even more integrated and bring more resources to bear.”

The Missouri National Guard is trained and ready to respond to the needs of Missourians across the state for any emergency, including floods, tornadoes and, in this case, a health emergency.