Missouri National Guard mobilized to support COVID-19 response

Gov. Mike Parson mobilized the Missouri National Guard Friday in support of the COVID-19 unified response across Missouri, according to a news release issued Saturday by the guard.
Now mobilized, the Missouri National Guard’s current missions could include:
- helping to set up community-based testing sites and operation of those sites;
- providing intrastate transportation of personnel and equipment for medical or testing support;
- logistical support to local and state authorities;
- and continued assessment of and facilitation of the construction of temporary medical or other facilities.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are committed to assisting local, state and federal officials in supporting the health and well-being of our citizens and service members,” said Missouri National Guard’s adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton. “Our longstanding state and federal partnerships help ensure a rapid and unified response. This activation allows us to be even more integrated and bring more resources to bear.”
The Missouri National Guard is trained and ready to respond to the needs of Missourians across the state for any emergency, including floods, tornadoes and, in this case, a health emergency.
“Your Missouri National Guard stands ready to serve our neighbors, families, and friends in the communities in which we live and work.” Cumpton said. “We are your sons, your daughters, your brothers, your sisters, your dads, your moms, your neighbors. We are your Missouri National Guard.”
The Missouri National Guard is fully integrated in the planning and execution of the COVID-19 response with our state and national partners. The Missouri National Guard is working closely with Governor Mike Parson, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri Healthnet supporting a coordinated response. To learn more about how you can do your part, please go to: https://www.cdc.gov/
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.