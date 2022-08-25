 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri Rural Water Association recognizes workers

  • 0
Rural water association holds ceremony

The Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA) apprenticeship program held its promotion ceremony for the latest group of advancing apprentices in water and wastewater systems operations. Standing are Tim Lewis, Jordan Long, Eric Clinton, Johnny Hicks, Ashley Burns, Nick Clifton, Jared Lung, Justin Owens, Johnathen Franks, Dennis Lee Brand, Jr., David Weyland, Brentley Eckhoff, William Reynolds, Brandon Decker, Zachary Rios, Eric Marler, Joseph Klinkhardt. Sitting are Alejandro Montoya, Donald Jones, MRWA Executive Director Howard Baker, US DOL Apprenticeship & Training Representative Tracy Laughery, MRWA Board President Dave Waller, Billy Everett, Geoffrey Putnam.

 Submitted photo

The Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA) Apprenticeship Program has recognized area workers who have successfully completed all requirements to become a Journeyman Wastewater Systems Operation Specialist

Those individuals are Justin Owens with City of Park Hills; Johnny Hicks with the City of Potosi; Eric Marler with the City of Park Hills; Brentley Eckhoff with the City of Bonne Terre.

The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based curriculum this is registered with the Department of Labor. The Apprenticeship graduation was held on Aug. 12 in Lebanon.

A large crowd was on hand including family and friends to witness the accomplishments that concluded with awards given by the US Department of Labor (US DOL) Apprenticeship and Training Representative Tracy Laughery, along with MRWA President Dave Waller, Howard Baker MRWA Executive Director, Billy Everett MRWA Apprenticeship Coordinator and Donald Jones MRWA Apprenticeship Trainer.

People are also reading…

Johnny Hicks City of Potosi .jpg

Johnny Hicks, City of Potosi 
Eric Marler City of Park Hills.jpg

Eric Marler, City of Park Hills
Brentley Eckhoff City of Bonne Terre Journeyman Press Release .jpg

Brentley Eckhoff, City of Bonne Terre 
Justin Owens City of Park Hills.jpg

Justin Owens, City of Park Hills
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Desloge board amends policies

Desloge board amends policies

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met last week to discuss issues relating to the city, including updating the city’s code which was last updated …

Watch Now: Related Video

South African unions go on protests against high cost of living

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News