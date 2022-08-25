Missouri Rural Water Association recognizes workers

The Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA) Apprenticeship Program has recognized area workers who have successfully completed all requirements to become a Journeyman Wastewater Systems Operation Specialist

Those individuals are Justin Owens with City of Park Hills; Johnny Hicks with the City of Potosi; Eric Marler with the City of Park Hills; Brentley Eckhoff with the City of Bonne Terre.

The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based curriculum this is registered with the Department of Labor. The Apprenticeship graduation was held on Aug. 12 in Lebanon.

A large crowd was on hand including family and friends to witness the accomplishments that concluded with awards given by the US Department of Labor (US DOL) Apprenticeship and Training Representative Tracy Laughery, along with MRWA President Dave Waller, Howard Baker MRWA Executive Director, Billy Everett MRWA Apprenticeship Coordinator and Donald Jones MRWA Apprenticeship Trainer.