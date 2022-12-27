 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri started 872 transportation projects in first year of infrastructure law

Chester Bridge

Missouri and Illinois departments of transportation are working together to replace the Chester Bridge, one of the three ways Southeast Missourians are able to cross the Mississippi.

 MoDOT

Missouri leveraged $1.2 billion in federal highway and bridge formula funds in FY 2022 to help jumpstart 872 new improvement projects in communities across the state during the first year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a review of U.S. Treasury Department data through Sept. 30 shows. The Chester Bridge is one of them.

"A key takeaway from the Treasury data is that the bipartisan infrastructure law is working in year-one as intended, with state transportation departments disbursing funds and projects breaking ground," said American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, who prepared the report.

"The economic and quality of life benefits of the infrastructure law will become even more apparent as funding continues in coming years," adds ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president. "The beneficiaries of these long-term investments will be the American traveling public in their communities."

People are also reading…

President Joe Biden signed the IIJA into law Nov. 15, 2021. Nearly 90% of IIJA's highway funds are dispersed by existing formula to states, with the remainder distributed through discretionary grant awards and other allocated programs.

Nationally, more than 29,000 IIJA projects were launched through the end of September. The five largest projects supported by formula funds in Missouri are:

  1. MO 51 Replacement of Chester Bridge over Mississippi River, Construct Two-Lane Road - $107.5 million
  2. St. Louis Co., I-270, Modify Interchange Configuration at Riverview Blvd in St Louis City - $37.1 million
  3. MO 86, Taney Co., Bridge Replacement over Table Rock Lake - $32.0 million
  4. St. Louis Co, I-55 N, Bridge Rehabilitation from N of Lindbergh Blvd to Loughborough Ave - $28.0 million
  5. Statewide Planning Funds - $25.7 million

To access national and state project data, visit: artbahighwaydashboard.org.

Established in 1902, the Washington D.C.-based ARTBA advocates for infrastructure investment and policy that meet the nation's need for safe and efficient travel.

