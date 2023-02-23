The Missouri Department of Transportation invites Missouri students in grades K-8 to help fight litter in Missouri by participating in the 2023 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash-can-decorating contest. The contest is part of MoDOT’s annual “No MOre Trash!” statewide litter campaign, which is held in April.

Contest entry is free. School groups must submit a completed entry form online with up to three photos and a release form by March 17. Contest rules, entry forms, release forms, logos, past winners and educational information can also be found at modot.org/trash-can-contest.

The contest encourages school aged kids to join in the fight against litter by decorating a large trash can with the “No MOre Trash!” logo and a litter prevention message using a variety of creative materials. Schools or home school programs may submit one trash can entry in each competition category: grades K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Entries are judged based on creativity, adherence to the contest rules and effective use of the theme and logo.

First-place winners from each competition category receive $200 awarded to the sponsoring schools. All first-place schools are eligible for a grand prize of $600 and a trophy.