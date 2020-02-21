Missouri Women Legislators Scholarship offered

The group Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus is encouraging young women who are about to graduate from high school to apply for its $500 college scholarship, according to one of its members, Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-144th District.

Dinkins' district includes Iron County and parts of Washington, Wayne and Reynolds counties.

Each year, the group selects one student from each of Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the award. Members hope to spread the word about the scholarship opportunity so female students from all parts of the state will apply.

“This is a great opportunity for any young woman who is interested in continuing her educational studies to receive some valuable financial assistance,” Dinkins said.

The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the scholarship program for high school seniors to reward leadership, academics and community service to a worthy scholar in each district.

Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?”