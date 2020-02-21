Missouri Women Legislators Scholarship offered

The group Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus is encouraging young women who are about to graduate from high school to apply for its $500 college scholarship, according to one of its members, Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-144th District.
Dinkins' district includes Iron County and parts of Washington, Wayne and Reynolds counties.
Each year, the group selects one student from each of Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the award. Members hope to spread the word about the scholarship opportunity so female students from all parts of the state will apply.
“This is a great opportunity for any young woman who is interested in continuing her educational studies to receive some valuable financial assistance,” Dinkins said.
The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the scholarship program for high school seniors to reward leadership, academics and community service to a worthy scholar in each district.
Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?”
A link to download the scholarship is located at https://www.myscholarshipcentral.org
The submission deadline is March 31.
The Women Legislators will announce the recipients on April 6. The scholarships will be presented and a reception held in their honor on April 20 in the House Chamber at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. For further information, please contact 573-751-2042.