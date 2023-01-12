 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK Day: Most government offices closed

MLK Day: Some offices closed, some open

Many, but not all, local offices will be closed Monday in observance of the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., whose monument stands at the memorial in Washington D.C., May 2019.

On Martin Luther King Day, which is Monday, all county and state government offices will be closed in observance of the civil rights leader's day of remembrance.

The Daily Journal and Democrat News offices will be closed. The Daily Journal will still publish but mail subscribers will receive their newspapers a day late due to the federal holiday.

On the city level, most offices will be closed.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed. Monday's trash will be picked up on Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed. There will be a double trash route on Tuesday.

Farmington City offices will be closed.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed. Trash pick up will run its normal schedule.

Leadington City Hall will be closed.

Leadwood City Hall will be open.

Madison County Courthouse will be closed.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed. Monday's trash service will run on Tuesday.

