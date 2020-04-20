MO Parks extends temporary closures through May 3

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the extension of the statewide “Stay Home Missouri” order, Missouri State Parks is extending temporary closures of campgrounds, park-run lodging, offices and visitor centers and extending the suspension of special events and programming through May 3.

This suspension includes Missouri State Parks special events, including both on- and off-site programming, third party events, group reservations and guided tours.

Missouri State Park visitor centers, offices, campgrounds and lodging will remain closed through May 3. Most state parks and state historic sites will remain open for day-use, with the exception of temporary closures at five state parks to address overcrowding and concerns regarding public safety.

State park temporary closures through May 3 include the following:

The temporary closure of the off-road vehicle (ORV) riding area at St. Joe State Park

The temporary closure of Elephant Rocks State Park

The temporary closure of Castlewood State Park

The temporary closure of Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park

The temporary closure of Weston Bend State Park

Gates to individual parking lots may close at all state parks when the lot is near capacity.