MO sheriffs band together in Jeff City earlier this month

“We say they can’t afford the court costs; We say they can’t afford jail board bill; We say that they can’t be in jail for very long, instead of reminding ourselves that there’s a very simple way — a very simple way — to not have to do those things,” Parrish said. “Don’t violate the law.”

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson took the podium and spoke about the problems within the county jails and prisons, including the way jail per diem has been handled in recent years. Jail per diem is money paid by the state to county jails for housing state inmates.

“Today, the state owes the counties of the State of Missouri, as of December 2019, an estimated $33.4 million,” said Dickerson in reference to the overdue jail per diem payments. “So we are here today, carrying the concerns of our citizens. The citizens that we are sworn to protect and serve, and the citizens that the representatives and the senators swore to represent in the State of Missouri to be your voice.”

Dickerson explained that the state funding must be appropriated to pay the bills owed by the state, and she emphasized that the per diem should be the responsibility of the state.