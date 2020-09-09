MO Treasurer discusses CARES Act fund in SFC

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was in Farmington last week speaking to officials about the CARES Act, which established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund and was passed by federal legislators earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the unprecedented amounts of money coming into the state treasuries in such a short time, the relief package has raised numerous questions among the states and their citizens.
The state treasurer accepted an invitation by St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler and recently met with local officials and residents to discuss the intentions and possible uses for the funds comprised in the relief package.
Fitzpatrick said that $2.1 billion had been turned over to the Missouri Treasury for disbursement. In that process of designating that money, the state legislature appropriated 25% of the funds to go to local units of government.
“We took 25% of the money that we received from the CARES Act, and we sent it out to the counties and the City of St. Louis,” the treasurer said. “The total across the entire state was $521 million of the $2,086,000,000 that we receive.”
St. Francois County received $7.9 million of the $521 million.
Fitzpatrick explained that the amount of CARES Act funds each county received was based on each county’s population, divided into the population of the entire state. He said the counties have been tasked with figuring out how the money could best be dispersed.
“Credit to the counties,” said Fitzpatrick. “I know a lot of them have been frustrated with the, I guess you'd say, lack of information or lack of guidance that has come along with the money. We, at the state level, have felt those frustrations, too.”
The treasurer said the federal government has not been specific when asked for detailed answers to questions from local and state offices.
“As the treasurer, I have done everything I can, and had my staff do everything we can to try to facilitate getting answers to questions that we've gotten from county officials across the state,” he said. “We held a call with the counselor to the treasury secretary in Washington D.C., where we had almost 200 county commissioners or county officials on the phone listening on that call.
“We asked questions specifically that were received from the counties, the questions that the counties wanted answers to,” Fitzpatrick recalled. “And I grilled that guy in the follow-up questions when he was trying to dance around presenting the specific examples of, ‘Hey, so let's walk through this scenario,’ and tried to get answers. And that call is recorded; it's still on the website of the treasurer's office.”
Fitzpatrick said he also participated in a call last month with Missouri county officials, speaking about how the different counties have approached handing over CARES Act funds to their local public health agencies (LPHA).
“Obviously one of the challenges with this money is, there's got to be recourse in terms of what happens if the federal government comes back and says we didn't use it appropriately,” the treasurer explained. “And so one of the things that we've put on the county's plate that has been, obviously, a little uncomfortable for counties is that you know, for the money that you guys grant or use, we have to hold you responsible because we're going to be held responsible for how that money is used.”
He noted that there has been a lot of hesitation from counties to pass some of the CARES Act money they have received on to other political subdivisions, like public health agencies within the counties.
“Some counties have done it, some haven't,” he said regarding fund disbursement. “Some have used it as a point of leverage on discussions around shutdowns and things like that, which I totally understand and I'm fine with.”
The treasurer elaborated on the hesitation by some county officials across the state to share relief funds with their political subdivisions.
“Most of the counties have three commissioners who were elected by the people, and they can oversee that money,” he said. “Health departments are not always that way but sometimes they're run by unelected people. And so, giving the counties the leverage to have those negotiations over public health orders and rules and things like that I think is appropriate.
“But we did want to facilitate because obviously contact tracing, testing, PPE purchases and distribution are all very important aspects of dealing with the virus,” Fitzpatrick added. “And so we wanted to make transferring money for the county's purposes to the local public health agencies as easy as possible.”
In order to allow funds to be dispensed while maintaining accountability, the treasurer’s office drafted a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would be entered into by the county, the local health department, and the state. The MOU essentially allows the county to transfer up to 15% of the money they received from the state to local public health agencies.
“It will allow the public health department to enter into a direct agreement with the state in terms of being responsible for the use of that money, and the state would then be relieving the county of its obligation to oversee how that money is spent,” said the treasurer.
The St. Francois County Health Center applied for $594,000 of the CARES Act money received by the county. The county approved $584,000 for the health center on Aug. 18.
In the first round of applications, St. Francois County awarded more than $3 million of CARES Act funding to the government agencies and schools within its borders.
The St. Francois County Commission recently awarded their Phase 1 CARES Act funding to various public entities.
In the second stage of applications, $65,000 was requested by non-profit groups in the county. County Commissioner Patrick Mullins said second stage applications will be awarded on Sept. 29.
The third stage of the disbursement process will allow small businesses within the area to seek CARES Act relief. Businesses can submit applications beginning Sept. 30, and funds will be awarded on Oct. 27.
During last week’s discussion, Fitzpatrick addressed some questions from area business owners about stipulations on fund use for things such as construction.
The treasurer said that since the intended use of the funding is for COVID relief, some type of justification would likely be needed to allow the CARES Act money to be used for construction.
“I think that on most construction-type projects unless it's a temporary hospital or COVID unit inside of an existing facility, I think you're getting to the point [where] that may be looked at, under the current guidance, somewhat skeptically,” said Fitzpatrick. “In the call we had with the Treasury Department, I mean, they kind of said look, ‘we're not saying no to capital expenditures, but we're going to look into that on a case-by-case basis. Now we'll see how aggressively they actually do that.”
Modifications at the St. Francois County Jail were brought up in the discussion as an example of construction projects that would likely meet the criteria for CARES Act funding.
“So at the St. Francois County Jail, what we're looking to do is make isolation cells for our intake,” a department official explained. “With the rising number of COVID cases in two largest prisons in the state, which are in our county, we continually have inmates come in to be housed waiting for court and stuff and we just, we're not built to quarantine.
“And so we're looking to expand our intake area where we have negative ventilation cells and stuff to keep these people isolated until they're transported,” the official added. “It seems like maybe that would be something that falls under that because it's strictly for COVID.”
The treasurer responded saying that he believed it would meet the criteria but advised the department and other organizations to retain as much documentation and paperwork as possible to create a more defensible position, should the spending come into future question.
As small businesses apply for CARES Act relief, guidelines from the state treasurer’s office can explain the requirements that must be met.
The CARES Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that:
- are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19);
- were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State or government; and
- were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, and ends on Dec. 30.
For more information and resources regarding the CARES Act, visit the Missouri State Treasurer's website at https://treasurer.mo.gov.
