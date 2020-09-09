MO Treasurer discusses CARES Act fund in SFC

“Obviously one of the challenges with this money is, there's got to be recourse in terms of what happens if the federal government comes back and says we didn't use it appropriately,” the treasurer explained. “And so one of the things that we've put on the county's plate that has been, obviously, a little uncomfortable for counties is that you know, for the money that you guys grant or use, we have to hold you responsible because we're going to be held responsible for how that money is used.”

He noted that there has been a lot of hesitation from counties to pass some of the CARES Act money they have received on to other political subdivisions, like public health agencies within the counties.

“Some counties have done it, some haven't,” he said regarding fund disbursement. “Some have used it as a point of leverage on discussions around shutdowns and things like that, which I totally understand and I'm fine with.”

The treasurer elaborated on the hesitation by some county officials across the state to share relief funds with their political subdivisions.