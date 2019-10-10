The Missouri Department of Transportation is holding an online meeting to share information about an upcoming project that will replace the bridge over Fourche A Renault Creek on Route AA in Washington County.
The Route AA bridge and roadway is located approximately 8 miles west of Potosi. The bridge was built in 1960 and is 20 feet wide. The condition of the bridge has reached a point where bridge replacement is necessary. The new bridge width will be increased to 26 feet which will improve traffic safety.
Construction is scheduled to take place in 2020. During construction, Route AA will be closed at the bridge location for up to three months. Signs will alert motorists of the closed roads.
You have free articles remaining.
The total project cost is an estimated $1,014,000.
The online comment period will run through Oct. 17.
For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/online-informational-meeting-washington-county-route-aa-bridge-replacement. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.