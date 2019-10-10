{{featured_button_text}}
The Missouri Department of Transportation is holding an online meeting to share information about an upcoming project that will replace the bridge over Fourche A Renault Creek on Route AA in Washington County.

The Route AA bridge and roadway is located approximately 8 miles west of Potosi. The bridge was built in 1960 and is 20 feet wide. The condition of the bridge has reached a point where bridge replacement is necessary. The new bridge width will be increased to 26 feet which will improve traffic safety.

Construction is scheduled to take place in 2020. During construction, Route AA will be closed at the bridge location for up to three months. Signs will alert motorists of the closed roads.

The total project cost is an estimated $1,014,000.

The online comment period will run through Oct. 17.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/online-informational-meeting-washington-county-route-aa-bridge-replacement. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

