MoDOT plans fix for dangerous curves on Highway 221

As part of the location and design approval phase, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is currently conducting research and accepting public input on a proposed project to improve Highway 221 in Doe Run.
The proposed project would relocate several sections of Highway 221 to provide more gradual curves and a straighter roadway in an effort to improve safety. The project includes rebuilding the curve on Highway 221 at Henrich Road and a series of curves from Howell Road to Henson Road in Doe Run.
The new curve at Henrich Road will be approximately 1,200 feet long and will be built slightly to the west of the existing road.
The second new section of the roadway will replace a series of curves from Howell Road to Henson Road. This section will be built in segments that will start on the north side of the road, switch to the south side of the road, and finish switching again back to the north side. This new section of the road will be approximately 3,500 feet long.
For years, the sections of Highway 221 that MoDOT is looking to address have been notoriously dangerous.
Area residents have reported countless accidents on the sharp curves over the years. Wrecks in the area reportedly happen with some regularity, which prompted a Facebook group (Stono Mountain Wrecks) to be started in hopes of raising awareness of the hazardous conditions.
MoDOT has taken notice of the dangers and is asking for public comments on the project to help ensure that no issue is overlooked.
“We want to make sure we spend the money in the right place,” said MoDOT Project Manager Benji Philpot. “That’s the reason we always ask for public comments.
“Right now, we’re gathering the comments to see if there are any other alternatives that we need to look at,” he said. “We use some of the comments to refine our design and to look for different things that we might not know of or if there are other issues that we don’t know about. We ask for comments so people can supply that information.”
This project is currently scheduled to be built in 2022.
During this phase of the project, MoDOT hopes to obtain public input pertaining to history, archaeology, geology, biology, public lands, or any other information regarding the area that will be impacted by this project.
Public comments will be accepted through June 24.
Interested persons may review the project in more detail and share their thoughts at www.modot.org/Highway-221-st-francois-county.
Comments may also be shared with MoDOT Project Manager Benji Philpot at 573-472-5371, or MoDOT Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter at 573-472-5294.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
