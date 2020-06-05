MoDOT plans fix for dangerous curves on Highway 221

MoDOT has taken notice of the dangers and is asking for public comments on the project to help ensure that no issue is overlooked.

“We want to make sure we spend the money in the right place,” said MoDOT Project Manager Benji Philpot. “That’s the reason we always ask for public comments.

“Right now, we’re gathering the comments to see if there are any other alternatives that we need to look at,” he said. “We use some of the comments to refine our design and to look for different things that we might not know of or if there are other issues that we don’t know about. We ask for comments so people can supply that information.”

This project is currently scheduled to be built in 2022.

During this phase of the project, MoDOT hopes to obtain public input pertaining to history, archaeology, geology, biology, public lands, or any other information regarding the area that will be impacted by this project.

Public comments will be accepted through June 24.

Interested persons may review the project in more detail and share their thoughts at www.modot.org/Highway-221-st-francois-county.

Comments may also be shared with MoDOT Project Manager Benji Philpot at 573-472-5371, or MoDOT Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter at 573-472-5294.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

