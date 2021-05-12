MoDOT plans to reconfigure US 67/Route H intersection

In an effort to improve safety and traffic flow, the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to reconfigure the crossover intersection at US 67 and Route H, located south of Farmington, with a J-turn intersection.

MoDOT Project Manager Pete Berry said that J-turns are effective in reducing traffic crashes at intersections on divided highways.

“Traditional median intersections have approximately 42 conflict points,” he said. “J-turns decrease the number of conflict points and help reduce the severity of crashes.”

Instead of motorists crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to the opposing lanes, drivers at J-turn intersections turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a U-turn in the direction they intend to travel.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022, with completion anticipated in fall 2022. As work is underway, motorists should expect periodic single lane closures on US 67 and Route H.

The median crossing will be removed with this project.