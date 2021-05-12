 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MoDOT plans to reconfigure US 67/Route H intersection
0 comments
alert top story

MoDOT plans to reconfigure US 67/Route H intersection

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
H Highway J turns

MoDOT is planning to remove the at-grade crossover at US 67 and Route H.

 MoDOT

In an effort to improve safety and traffic flow, the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to reconfigure the crossover intersection at US 67 and Route H, located south of Farmington, with a J-turn intersection.

MoDOT Project Manager Pete Berry said that J-turns are effective in reducing traffic crashes at intersections on divided highways.

“Traditional median intersections have approximately 42 conflict points,” he said. “J-turns decrease the number of conflict points and help reduce the severity of crashes.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Instead of motorists crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to the opposing lanes, drivers at J-turn intersections turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a U-turn in the direction they intend to travel.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022, with completion anticipated in fall 2022. As work is underway, motorists should expect periodic single lane closures on US 67 and Route H.

The median crossing will be removed with this project.

Interested individuals may review the project in more detail and share their thoughts at https://www.modot.org/jturn_67andH_Farmington. Comments may also be shared with Berry at 417-469-6242 or MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Okenfuss at 573-258-9144.

To view information about MoDOT visit https://www.modot.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News