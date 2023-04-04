It's a busy week, with Election Day today and Easter this Sunday. Many offices will be closed for Good Friday, April 7, although some remain open. We've compiled a short list of public offices and their availability status.

Many federal and state offices will be closed.

St. Francois County Courthouse will be closed.

Madison County Courthouse will be open.

City of Bismarck offices will be closed.

City of Bonne Terre offices will be closed Friday. Those with Friday trash service will have their trash picked up the day before, on Thursday.

City of Desloge offices will be closed and trash services will not be impacted.

City of Farmington offices will be open.

Fredericktown City Hall will also be closed. There will be double trash pick up on Monday.

City of Leadington offices will be closed.

City of Leadwood offices will be closed.

City of Park Hills offices will be closed. Friday's trash pickup will run on Monday.