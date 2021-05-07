Mother wants stiffer vehicular manslaughter law

“I don’t think 15 years is enough, then they’re also eligible for parole or get time off for good behavior. If it’s a first offense and they don’t have a record, they won’t even get 15 years, it’s probably less than four years.”

Williams said anyone who drives under the influence of any substance, and their impaired driving causes a fatal accident, should have to suffer the consequences of longer sentences, with no negotiations or plea deals for those who have prior records of reckless or malicious actions. That’s why, she said, she’s working with a legislator.

“We can never get our loved ones back, these laws are not fair or just,” Williams said. “They’re not strict enough. If someone kills a parent who leaves minor children behind, they should also have to pay financial restitution to the person who raises the children while they’re minors.”

While discussing it further, she broke down.

“I shake constantly. I’m inside and out, shaking so much. It’s horrible. I don’t sleep much, I don’t eat much. And when you see their 3-year-old son say to everyone he sees, ‘My mom, my dad and my baby are dead,’ and he’ll turn to me and say ‘Mawmaw, do you think they’re still dead? Do you think they’re really dead?’