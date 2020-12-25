Mueller named new Ste. Gen health admin

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Board of Trustees appointed Jennifer Mueller as the new health administrator Monday afternoon in closed session.

Provisional Health Administrator Jeannette Wood resigned after the county commission and Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Williams notified her that her appointment was illegal due to serving on the board and not having a year vacant before being appointed.

During the Ste. Genevieve County Commission meeting, Deputy County Clerk Michele Gatzemeyer spoke about the new appointment.

“Jennifer Mueller has been with the health department for a number of years," she said. "She’s been in public health for 27 years.

"She was willing to give it a try. From what I understand, she is giving it a trial run to see.”

