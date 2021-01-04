Mullins says farewell to commission

Former St. Francois County Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins lost his bid for reelection to David Kater in November, but the Desloge native and lifelong resident of St. Francois County recently reflected upon his 12 years as a county commissioner.
“I lost my job at the Chrysler Plant in 2007,” he said. “It was right around Christmas time and I was devastated. Then I found out Commissioner Bill Bradley was retiring. I’d always been fascinated with government, as I had to have so many classes in government to graduate with a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University. I ran and won the position. I took office and my first day on the job was Jan. 1, 2009.”
Throughout his service, Mullins' primary task was to attend all the interagency meetings and sit on all the boards, allowing him to bring back many new ideas to the county.
“This led to saving taxpayer money and making a lot of contacts,” he said. “I met so many people, from other commissioners to directors in state and federal agencies. Dr. David Cramp, the presiding commissioner at that time, asked me if I’d be interested in being chair of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Association (SMRPA). He told me that this would definitely help the county. He said that l would be on the front lines and see so much. I agreed and was elected. The SMRPA is a seven-county consortium that serves southeast Missouri. As chairman, I would receive first-hand knowledge of many ideas that would lead to saving taxpayers money. I’m so very proud of that.”
Mullins has won eight major grants for the county while in office. The commissioners do not have an assistant in their office, so all the office work is done by the commissioners themselves.
“To print, fill out, crunch the numbers and apply for a grant is a ton of work,” he said. “You have to be very careful and make sure that it is worth it, there are a lot of strings attached to a grant so you have to weigh that. I was told by my commissioner friends from other counties that I’m the only commissioner to have that many grants in that amount of time. That to me is something to be proud of and I can certainly hold my head up high. I always wanted to bring something back to the commission and save the taxpayer money—I’m a taxpayer, too, so this would help me out. I always felt that if the taxpayers are paying my salary, then I’m going to devote my full time to this position and I’m proud of that.
“Something that stands out is my pamphlet that I used for my re-election. I had all my accomplishments on it and I received nothing but positive feedback on it. Garry Nelson, a very close friend of mine and the presiding commissioner of Ste. Genevieve County, showed his wife my pamphlet. He told me that she looked at it and said, ‘You mean to tell me he did all of that?’ For another county commissioner to tell me that, to me just says it all. It made my day and I still think about that. The number of text messages and phone calls I’m getting and still getting on thanking me for the service and job I did means so much.”
Three of those grants stand out to Mullins. He went on to explain what each one did for the county.
“The first was in 2010, I was still new, so I dove right in,” he said. “That was an Energize Missouri grant. That grant did a lot of great things for the county. The amount the county received was $271,400, so we were able to do a lot of energy improvements. We replaced the antique boiler system at the county jail and added new heating and cooling units. We were also able to add new heating and cooling units at the annex and the courthouse.
“Something that I’ve never really ever shared and was really cool was the fact that local workers were put to work and it was during the winter before Christmas. I remember an electrician sending me a card for Christmas. He told me that he and a number of electricians had been out of work for quite some time, money was short and there wasn’t much electrical work out there. He wrote in the card and thanked me for the hard work on the grant and that my hard work meant that his five kids were going to have Christmas. That card made my day. To think about it, it made my entire year. It certainly is something that I will never — and I mean never — forget.”
Mullins then explained the second grant, the Court House Round 5 grant through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The county received $60,340 for maintenance on the outer structure of the courthouse.
“The courthouse was starting to show some age and needed touch-ups,” he said. “The courthouse was built in 1927, so the need was there. A contractor that specialized in the work from an adjacent county replaced the steps, repaired tuck-pointing, repaired the columns and cleaned the outside stone. When I’m in Farmington and my children are with me, they’ll make the comment, ‘Dad, you helped fix it up didn’t you?’ I just laugh and say maybe just a tad. But to be the guy that made the calls and filled out the paperwork for the grant, that is something to be proud of.”
The last grant that Mullins highlighted was the remediation work done on Maple Street where the old county barn stood. The county received funds from the Missouri Brownfield Program through the Department of Natural Resources. Working with state and federal agencies, the county implemented an innovative program to clean up soil contamination.
“We were able to identify contamination at the old County Road and Bridge Department,” he said. “That amount the county received was $15,365.27 and gave us information that led to a plan. What was exciting was our County Road and Bridge Department did the cleanup work that led to a tremendous savings for the taxpayers. We calculated $500,000 savings. They did a fantastic job.”
The last major achievement for Mullins will stand out for a long time to come when it is completed. During his whole time in office, Mullins worked on the creation of a county park using ASARCO Settlement Funds and some county property that was lying unused for decades.
“The Owl Creek Park is something that is exciting,” he said. “I started working on the project when I first became elected. Doing all the research led me to find the deeds and important paperwork from 1973 when St. Joe deeded 37.53 acres to the county commission. That number has grown by an additional 108 acres. What is amazing is that it is at no cost to the St. Francois County citizens. It will be exciting to see how that is developed. I put a lot of time into that and it is a little sad that I won’t be involved but I have full confidence in the commission in developing it. The citizens of St. Francois County have an asset there and it will be exciting to see it come to fruition.”
What’s next for Mullins? The rest of his term is making sure that Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher has all the documents he needs and the information on the boards that he has served on.
“I’m looking for employment but the COVID has kind of shut everything down,” he said. “I’ve been reaching out to my contacts but nothing is happening. It is kind of scary because I’m 50 years old and will be looking for a new job. But I’m keeping my head up and I’m a firm believer in when one door closes another opens up. I’m going to miss working with all of the employees and all of the friends I’ve made through the years. But I’m proud of the fact that I was a county commissioner and made a lot of positive things happen. I can say that I’ve saved the taxpayers money on a number of things, and I have brought home local, state and national awards. I’ve been told that is a first for a St. Francois County commissioner. And I thank the citizens of the county very much for giving me that opportunity.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com