Mullins says farewell to commission

“The Owl Creek Park is something that is exciting,” he said. “I started working on the project when I first became elected. Doing all the research led me to find the deeds and important paperwork from 1973 when St. Joe deeded 37.53 acres to the county commission. That number has grown by an additional 108 acres. What is amazing is that it is at no cost to the St. Francois County citizens. It will be exciting to see how that is developed. I put a lot of time into that and it is a little sad that I won’t be involved but I have full confidence in the commission in developing it. The citizens of St. Francois County have an asset there and it will be exciting to see it come to fruition.”

What’s next for Mullins? The rest of his term is making sure that Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher has all the documents he needs and the information on the boards that he has served on.

“I’m looking for employment but the COVID has kind of shut everything down,” he said. “I’ve been reaching out to my contacts but nothing is happening. It is kind of scary because I’m 50 years old and will be looking for a new job. But I’m keeping my head up and I’m a firm believer in when one door closes another opens up. I’m going to miss working with all of the employees and all of the friends I’ve made through the years. But I’m proud of the fact that I was a county commissioner and made a lot of positive things happen. I can say that I’ve saved the taxpayers money on a number of things, and I have brought home local, state and national awards. I’ve been told that is a first for a St. Francois County commissioner. And I thank the citizens of the county very much for giving me that opportunity.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

