Municipal Stage opens in Park Hills

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Park Hills on Saturday for the new municipal stage located in the municipal parking lot on Main Street.

Several braved the cold temperature to participate, including Mayor John Clark, who thanked everyone involved in planning and building the municipal stage.

The mayor said he wanted to thank Hulsey Properties for instigating the project and building the stage. Clark also thanked Ridge Events, the company that helped conceive the idea for the stage.

"Ridge Events came up with the idea, I believe, and the Hulseys took the ball and ran with it," said Clark. "Then the City of Park Hills got involved through the TIF district that's in this area that helped provide the funding to do this project."

Chris Hulsey of Hulsey Properties echoed the mayor's gratitude, thanking everyone who played a part in the process, including the Downtown Park Hills Association.

Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce President Ursula Warren took the opportunity to thank everyone who has invested in the future of the Downtown area in Park Hills.

