Mural welcomes everyone to Fredericktown

As you drive down West Main Street, heading into downtown Fredericktown, you will now notice a beautiful mural painted on the side of Fredericktown City Hall.

This mural was commissioned by the Community Beautification Committee and painted by Talisha Cowin of Ellington.

"We would love to thank Talisha for helping bring our vision to life," CBC member Tim Smith said. "The committee had a rough idea of what we would like painted, and she gave it the creative touch it needed."

The committee met Cowin when she visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library in July of 2021. During this time she had pieces of her artwork on display, illustrations from the children's book "Ghosts of Dillard Mill," by Rick Mansfield.

"Cowin was wonderful to work with, and the committee could not be happier with the final product," Smith said. "It was so great to see people stopping to take pictures of it. There were even some who stopped to take prom pictures with it."

Smith said seeing the project complete has really just made the committee want to add more throughout the community. He said the response and support of the project showed everyone this is definitely something locals want to see.

Smith said the paint was graciously donated by Gifford Lumber Company and the City of Fredericktown provided ladders and a clean surface to paint.

"The city employees were extremely accommodating of the project," Smith said. "The aldermen were all very supportive and jumped at the idea when it was presented to them. In fact, the project was unanimously approved."

Smith said when it came to purchasing the supplies the committee offered to pay for the paint, but John Clark at Gifford Lumber said "nope we are donating it all."

The committee is already looking at locations for future projects. If you have any suggestions or would like to get involved with Community Beautification Committee, reach out on the committee's Facebook page or come by the next meeting at noon May 17 at Madison County Farm Supply.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

