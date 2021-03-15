Natural gas prices cause purchase power bill to increase approximately $600,000

The Fredericktown City Council met at City Hall for its bi-weekly meeting March 8 and found out how steep bills might get from February's cold snap.
"Recently, the city received the February purchase power bill, and it was to the tune of $945,162," CPA Greg Shinn of Thurman, Shinn & Company said. "That's approximately three times the amount of any bill that has been received in the last year."
Shinn said the total estimated "all-in" cost for February was $183.55 per megawatt hour while the actual cost in January was only $65 per megawatt hour.
"We charge a base rate of 7.14 per kilowatt hour and then we calculate a PPA, which is Purchase Power Adjustment," Shinn said. "If the PPA is calculated and we put this full amount in there, the $945,162, the adjustment is going to be 4.91, 4.83 or 6.32 for the months of May through July."
Shinn said, in all of those cases the PPA is 65-80% of the consumer's total electric bill.
"If it hits in May through July, especially July, and it gets really hot, their consumption is going to be up anyway, so they are going to get hit with just some really huge bills," Shinn said.
City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal said for reference sake, this month's bills went out with the PPA of 2.18 meaning consumers paid $21.80 per 1,000 kilowatts used. She said that at the new numbers, the costs would be upwards of $50 per 1,000 kilowatts.
Shinn said it is an option to spread it out over five months, but that would push the adjustment far past when it actually happened.
Baudendistal said Missouri Public Energy Pool (MoPEP) is saying the increase is due to the polar vortex event in February and the increase of natural gas prices from $3 per dth (dekatherm) to around $1,000 dth.
"I’m all for spreading it out and making it as easy for the consumer as we can and then communicating with them," Alderman Rick Polete said."Let them know this is coming. We can’t control the weather. They aren’t going to like it, but at least they will know and they can prepare a little bit for it."
The council discussed how they were going to pay the $945,162 bill and decided they would either pay the large sum out of the electric fund or take a loan depending on interest rates, both would be recouped from the PPA payments.
Also during work session, the council was scheduled to consider a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The planning and zoning recommendation included a vote against the affordable housing project Meadows of Fredericktown. This agenda item drew a large crowd into the meeting room.
Once the aldermen saw the size of the group there to discuss the particular item, they voted to table the discussion and hold a separate meeting at 5:30 p.m., March 15, with Teen Town being the tentative location.
Mayor Kelly Korokis said moving the discussion to a separate day and location would allow for more time and space for everyone interested in the topic.
The Fredericktown City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. tonight with a tentative location of Teen Town. The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the council will be March 22 at city hall immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session.
