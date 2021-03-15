Natural gas prices cause purchase power bill to increase approximately $600,000

The Fredericktown City Council met at City Hall for its bi-weekly meeting March 8 and found out how steep bills might get from February's cold snap.

"Recently, the city received the February purchase power bill, and it was to the tune of $945,162," CPA Greg Shinn of Thurman, Shinn & Company said. "That's approximately three times the amount of any bill that has been received in the last year."

Shinn said the total estimated "all-in" cost for February was $183.55 per megawatt hour while the actual cost in January was only $65 per megawatt hour.

"We charge a base rate of 7.14 per kilowatt hour and then we calculate a PPA, which is Purchase Power Adjustment," Shinn said. "If the PPA is calculated and we put this full amount in there, the $945,162, the adjustment is going to be 4.91, 4.83 or 6.32 for the months of May through July."

Shinn said, in all of those cases the PPA is 65-80% of the consumer's total electric bill.

"If it hits in May through July, especially July, and it gets really hot, their consumption is going to be up anyway, so they are going to get hit with just some really huge bills," Shinn said.