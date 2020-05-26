NC prepares for no-tax bond issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North County School District’s Proposition S bond issue, emphasizing accessibility, safety and security, will appear on the June 2 election ballot.

The no-tax-increase measure would pay off existing leases and fund capital improvements throughout the district. In all, about $13,500,000 would be raised if four-sevenths, or 57.14% of the voters in the North County School District say “yes.”

Some of the bigger projects that would be covered by the issue include:

Replacing 63 HVAC units and the control system, repairing roofs, updating auditoriums, resurfacing the high school track;

Adding cameras to all district properties, securing entrances, instituting a check-in/check-out system;

Replacing wheelchair lifts at the intermediate school, improving ADA accessibility at the middle school, installing sound panels in cafeterias, and updating playgrounds to add an inclusive-play unit;

Paying off the existing $2 million lease-purchase agreement on the multipurpose building at the high school, which would save the district a considerable amount of money in interest payments.

According to the bond issue’s informational literature, Proposition S is a no-tax-increase initiative that will not raise the district tax rate. Funds accrued from the bond would pay for construction, purchases for safety, security and accessibility improvements, and the lease-purchase agreement. The funds cannot be used for salaries or benefits, utilities, operating costs or anything else that’s not outlined by the legal verbiage on the ballot.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.