New council member sworn in, many projects anticipated in Bonne Terre

Promising news on the city’s infrastructural fortifications and a new face on the council were a couple of the highlights from the Bonne Terre City Council meeting Monday night.

Council members unanimously voted to appoint Ryan McClure to the Ward 3 seat vacated by Erik Schonhardt, who in his mayor pro tem position moved into the mayor’s seat last month following Brandon Hubbard’s announcement he’d moved out of the city limits and could no longer meet the position’s residency requirements. Andrea Richardson was named mayor pro tem.

Schonhardt explained to the council members and assembled city workers and citizens that McClure was chosen from a field of three candidates who expressed an interest in representing Ward 3 on the council. Schonhardt said McClure lives on Branch Street.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said the prospects of Bonne Terre receiving a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant seem pretty good, but he said he’ll know for sure later in the week. If and when the city is approved for the half-million grant, the streets of Division, Summit, Long, Branch, Point View and Mine Shaft should be improved, although the rate of inflation might bite into the original plans.

“I will have to caution you a bit, due to inflation we may have to scale that back a bit to within the amount of money that we have. Now we'll be able to work with the engineering firm on exactly what needs to be done, whether it's a mill-and-fill or we fix some areas where the base has failed,” he said. “The other I guess good-and-bad portion of this is, we all know that the water main under Division Street is in horrible shape. It's already being engineered as part of another larger plan to upgrade those water mains. So hopefully the two grants can work concurrently. It'll be able to get done at the same time.”

Kay also updated the council as to the status of the state’s repaving process on Benham Street, which he said should be done in a matter of a few days, allowing the city to turn its attention to the crumbling Benham Street wall at the top of Vargo Hill. The wall project has been postponed until the street repaving project was finished at the state’s request.

Lakeview Park's dock is about to be replaced, and a part of the walking path is about to be fixed with a Missouri Department of Conservation grant. The path work is out for bid and a contractor will be chosen June 29.

In other business, Councilwoman Julie Williams Hahn said a citizen expressed thanks to the city for getting a lot cleaned up at 144 Mound and South Division. Kay said Police Chief Doug Calvert was instrumental to the remediation process of the triangular lot.

Councilwoman Richardson congratulated the Bonne Terre Senior Nutrition Center for expanding its activity offerings, including chair yoga.

Calvert reported his officers saw fewer cases of pre- or post-graduation vandalism and mischief this year, and reminded citizens the police department offers vacation drive-bys, wherein citizens can let police know ahead of time when they’ll be out of town and who approved visitors might be, and the officers will periodically drive by to help make sure there’s no strange activity taking place.

“It’s a service we’re happy to provide,” he said.

The council approved resolutions letting Kay work with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on the wastewater and potable water projects.

The council formally removed former Mayor Brandon Hubbard from the city’s financial accounts and added Mayor Schonhardt so that he is an authorized signer on financial documents.

The council approved the Senior Nutrition Center budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The city’s fiscal year begins in October, but since the nutrition center’s funding mostly comes from the state government, so its fiscal year aligns with the state.

The council approved buying a new utility trailer and approved an ordinance amending the fencing regulations to give neighbors a chance to erect a fence on their own property, regardless of the neighbor’s preferences.

Brentley Eckhoff, who works in the city’s water and wastewater department, reported improvements to the city’s infrastructure is being addressed continually.

In other matters, the council:

Granted the Downtown Bonne Terre Association permission to hold a block party, complete with beer license and blocked streets at S. Division, W. Johnson and E. Johnson from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Approved a request from Louis Berra to add four new storage buildings at 7510 Carzon Road. It’s expected the owner is planning to upgrade the property considerably.

Discussed buying a pickup truck for the maintenance person working at Parkview Apartments. The worker is currently using his own vehicle, which the council agreed did not seem fair.

Discussed St. Francois County Assessor Eric Dugal’s request to share in the cost of an updated aerial photography project of the county. The council seemed generally open to the idea, but members expressed an interest in getting a cost estimate

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

