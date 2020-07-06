New COVID-19 case for SFC, 2 for Ste. Gen
New COVID-19 case for SFC, 2 for Ste. Gen

The St. Francois County Health Center reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday. That brings the county's total to 156 cases with 100 active cases.

According to the health department, 98 cases are associated with the outbreaks at the Farmington Correction Center and the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. That is the same number that was reported on Friday.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department also reported two new cases on Monday.

The county now has 23 totals cases and four active cases. The health department also said there are a total of four probable cases.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

