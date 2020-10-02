New delay in Ste. Gen license office opening

"Part of our mission is to give back and not only that, I talked to the state Tuesday and said ‘it’s been six months, do you know how much revenue has been lost in our community?’ Not just from that office being closed, but from people that come to our office and go to Country Mart or Oberle’s or whatever. We have lost way more than that office being closed for six months. This company, LOS, is taking it right out of us and more from us, and that’s not right.”

Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson asked if LOS could gain enough points to pass the chamber.

Kreitler said no.

Nelson added, “So, we’re still pretty confident we are getting the license office?”

Kreitler said she doesn’t know, but feels confident.

Nelson continued, “It’s got to be pretty political if we don’t.”

Kreitler said that out of the five bidders, LOS came in fifth place. “They didn’t even come in second. Even if they brought up their 18 points, it would still only be 141, and we have 156.8.”

Nelson commented, “We don’t need another delay, because it takes you six weeks to get going once you are awarded, now you’re on hold. People still have to go out of the county to get their license.”