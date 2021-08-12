New Desloge K9 reports for duty

The Desloge Police Department’s new K9 is on duty and is already earning praise.

Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock introduced Jakx with his handler Officer David Blankenship at this week’s Board of Alderman meeting.

“This is the end of the first full week of our new K9 and handler having been pressed into service,” Bullock said. “The canine has been deployed twice this week. He's two-for-two. He's batting a thousand.”

Jakx found drugs twice and helped apprehend a burglary suspect.

“(The officer) found the drugs with the K9 and, also in the search, managed to find some of the items utilized in the burglary, as in mask, coat, and a couple other items,” Bullock said. “He also was able to get in touch with the sheriff's department, who was in control of the burglary, got them there and also wound up at the sheriff's department getting a confession on the burglary. First instance, first time.”

The police department was able to acquire the dog after the National Working Dog Championships were held in Desloge in the spring.

