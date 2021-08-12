New Desloge K9 reports for duty

The Desloge Police Department’s new K9 is on duty and is already earning praise.
Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock introduced Jakx with his handler Officer David Blankenship at this week’s Board of Alderman meeting.
“This is the end of the first full week of our new K9 and handler having been pressed into service,” Bullock said. “The canine has been deployed twice this week. He's two-for-two. He's batting a thousand.”
Jakx found drugs twice and helped apprehend a burglary suspect.
“(The officer) found the drugs with the K9 and, also in the search, managed to find some of the items utilized in the burglary, as in mask, coat, and a couple other items,” Bullock said. “He also was able to get in touch with the sheriff's department, who was in control of the burglary, got them there and also wound up at the sheriff's department getting a confession on the burglary. First instance, first time.”
The police department was able to acquire the dog after the National Working Dog Championships were held in Desloge in the spring.
In a post on Facebook, the city thanked Brian Dowdy with Dowdy Dawgs for donating Jakx, Meribeth Broadway at Dogs on Duty for paying for Jakx and his K9 training, and Protecting K9 Heroes for the donation of the level three K9 ballistic vest and Rex Specs for Jakx. They also thanked Purina Pro Plan for donating dog food for the lifetime of his service.
“It was a huge blessing to the City of Desloge,” Bullock said.
He estimated the cost for a K9 to normally be about $10,000 to $12,000.
Jakx is a little over 2 years old.
“We're expecting big things from him,” he added. "As you can see, this is an extremely well-mannered dog.”
Just don’t get between him and his favorite ball, Blankenship said.
And Bullock added that Jakx hasn’t bitten him yet.
“I tell you, I've been bit by those dogs,” he said. “The past couple of them, I have been bitten by one of them. This dog hasn't given any indication that he’s going to bite me.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.