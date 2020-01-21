{{featured_button_text}}
New Director of St. Francois County Health Center named

Amber Elliott is now the director of the St. Francois County Health Department after being appointed to the position by the St. Francois County Board of Health late last month.

The St. Francois County Board of Health announced that Amber Elliott would be taking over as the new director of the St. Francois County Health Center. The board made the decision during its executive session meeting on Dec. 30.

Elliott is replacing former Director Jessica McKnight who voluntarily resigned her position this month in order to take a position at a health department in Illinois.

A resident of Farmington, Elliott was raised in Washington County and is a graduate of Valley R-6 High School in Caledonia. She received her Associate of Science degree in nursing from Mineral Area College in 2008 and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 2010 from Central Methodist University.

Elliott has served as the health center’s assistant director since May 2017 and served as the agency’s communicable disease nurse for two years prior to her promotion.

Most recently, Elliott has taken the lead on the Local Opioid Overdose Prevention and Response (LOOPR) program, bringing together community partners to address the opioid crisis in St. Francois County.

The new director was also involved in updating the agency’s Community Health Needs Assessment. Additionally, McKnight said that Elliot was instrumental in helping the health center achieve accreditation from the Missouri Institute for Community Health (MICH) in 2016 and reaccreditation in 2019.

“I am honored to take on this position and excited for this opportunity,” Elliott said. “My family lives in St. Francois County and I want to see the health of our community improve, and see us address health disparities such as poverty and access to care.”

Elliott said that her goals for the immediate future are to continue evaluating current programs and identify areas in which the health center can improve upon how it delivers public health.

“I’m excited to continue to be involved and out in the community,” Elliott added. “With limited funding, our partnerships with other agencies are vital. We are stronger together and can better reach populations when we collaborate.”

The St. Francois County Health Center, accredited by the Missouri Institute of Community Health, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in St. Francois County through integrated state, county, and community efforts.

Follow St. Francois County Health Center on Facebook, or visit www.sfchc.org for more information.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

