The St. Francois County Board of Health announced that Amber Elliott would be taking over as the new director of the St. Francois County Health Center. The board made the decision during its executive session meeting on Dec. 30.
Elliott is replacing former Director Jessica McKnight who voluntarily resigned her position this month in order to take a position at a health department in Illinois.
A resident of Farmington, Elliott was raised in Washington County and is a graduate of Valley R-6 High School in Caledonia. She received her Associate of Science degree in nursing from Mineral Area College in 2008 and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 2010 from Central Methodist University.
Elliott has served as the health center’s assistant director since May 2017 and served as the agency’s communicable disease nurse for two years prior to her promotion.
Most recently, Elliott has taken the lead on the Local Opioid Overdose Prevention and Response (LOOPR) program, bringing together community partners to address the opioid crisis in St. Francois County.
The new director was also involved in updating the agency’s Community Health Needs Assessment. Additionally, McKnight said that Elliot was instrumental in helping the health center achieve accreditation from the Missouri Institute for Community Health (MICH) in 2016 and reaccreditation in 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am honored to take on this position and excited for this opportunity,” Elliott said. “My family lives in St. Francois County and I want to see the health of our community improve, and see us address health disparities such as poverty and access to care.”
Elliott said that her goals for the immediate future are to continue evaluating current programs and identify areas in which the health center can improve upon how it delivers public health.
“I’m excited to continue to be involved and out in the community,” Elliott added. “With limited funding, our partnerships with other agencies are vital. We are stronger together and can better reach populations when we collaborate.”
The St. Francois County Health Center, accredited by the Missouri Institute of Community Health, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in St. Francois County through integrated state, county, and community efforts.
Follow St. Francois County Health Center on Facebook, or visit www.sfchc.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.