New director Ragsdale has been with the SFCHC for 18 years

Linda Ragsdale is the new director of the St. Francois County Health Center.
She is taking over after the resignation of Amber Elliott in November.
A nurse since 1995, Ragsdale has been with the health center since 2002. She said she is honored and excited for the new position.
“I have lived in this community for as long as I can remember,” Ragsdale said. “I’ve (gone) to school here, raised my family here.
"I know what ‘community’ means. The past year has been tough as a public health nurse, but it has also been rewarding.”
For years, the staff at the health center has tried their best to get the word out about the health center and the many services it provides, she said. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that.
“I think 2020 has definitely got us noticed, but not the way we had intended,” she added. “I look forward to directing the SFCHC in our mission to promote and protect the health and welfare of the community.”
During her 18 years at the health center, Ragsdale has taken on many roles. She started as the WIC nurse. She has also been the Child Care Health consultant and the Maternal Child Health nurse, lead case manager, and nurse on duty.
In the last four years, she has been the teen outreach coordinator, the immunization coordinator, and the nursing supervisor.
Ragsdale knows the ins and the outs of the health center. All of these positions have provided her with experience working closely with families, childcare providers, schools, and partners to promote the health and well-being of the community.
And of course, this year, she has helped with COVID investigations and contact tracing.
This means that she knows first-hand the harassment that Elliott and all of the nurses have endured. They’ve been in the thick of it, according to Ragsdale.
“We've all been dealing with it since March,” she explained. “So I feel like I do have some experience. And I have the broad shoulders. And I'm good listener and I think that's what a lot of people want is they want to be heard.”
Ragsdale is taking over the health center just as the state’s COVID vaccination plan is rolling out. So far the health center has not received any doses.
“The Moderna vaccine allocated for the SFCHC has been diverted to long-term care facilities, where the most vulnerable population is,” Ragsdale said. “We are expected to receive our shipment at the end of January to begin vaccinating community healthcare workers.”
The health center is working on contacting the offices of local healthcare providers to get them on the list for when the doses come in. Offices can also contact the health center.
If any of the local pharmacies have extra doses, she said, they can be allocated to the health center after state approval. That happened last week with about 30 doses that they then used to vaccinate healthcare workers.
