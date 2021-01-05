New director Ragsdale has been with the SFCHC for 18 years

Linda Ragsdale is the new director of the St. Francois County Health Center.

She is taking over after the resignation of Amber Elliott in November.

A nurse since 1995, Ragsdale has been with the health center since 2002. She said she is honored and excited for the new position.

“I have lived in this community for as long as I can remember,” Ragsdale said. “I’ve (gone) to school here, raised my family here.

"I know what ‘community’ means. The past year has been tough as a public health nurse, but it has also been rewarding.”

For years, the staff at the health center has tried their best to get the word out about the health center and the many services it provides, she said. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that.

“I think 2020 has definitely got us noticed, but not the way we had intended,” she added. “I look forward to directing the SFCHC in our mission to promote and protect the health and welfare of the community.”

During her 18 years at the health center, Ragsdale has taken on many roles. She started as the WIC nurse. She has also been the Child Care Health consultant and the Maternal Child Health nurse, lead case manager, and nurse on duty.

