New Leadington officer earns praise

The Leadington Police Department is back at full force and the community has noticed, in a good way.

Officers Marvin Chapman and Donald Waller have joined Jerry Hicks with the department. Chapman isn’t a new face as he has worked for the city before. But Waller is fresh out of the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Academy and is already making an impression on the community.

After training with Hicks for about a month, Waller had his first night alone on the job earlier this week when he received a call from dispatch about a car stuck in the snow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Samantha Matthews was trying to visit her daughter Aubrey, who died in October at the age of 4 of brain cancer.

“We have went and seen Aubrey every single day, at least twice a day since she passed,” Matthews said in a Facebook post on their Aubrey Strong page. “For three days we haven't been able to see her due to this large amount of snow and not being able to get into the cemetery.”

Her husband was home with their three other girls, so when her car got stuck, she called Central Dispatch to see if they could find someone to help. That’s when Waller showed up.