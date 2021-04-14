New Park Hills council members sworn in

"You're one of the good ones," he said. "I appreciate everything you've done and wish you the best. Run again."

McFarland recalled his time working with Naucke in Park Hills and their time serving on the Elvins Board of Aldermen before the city consolidation. He spoke of the good times and the bad.

"There were times that it was fun. There were times that it wasn't fun working with this man. I'm going to be brutally honest; he's always brutally honest with me," said McFarland. "... I refer to working with him like being on a roller coaster: you're up; you're down; you're up; you're down; you're sideways, this way, up or down.

"I call him 'Ricochet Rabbit' because he'll come in one door and run out the other and up and down the stairs, and it's just been craziness, but we've got a lot accomplished too," he noted. "Look at the downtown now, and it's not just this administration, it's previous ones building on everything else, and with the next administration, we're going to even do better; we're going to do more.

"We got that park done," McFarland said, referring to the new trailhead into St. Joe State Park. "Honest to goodness, there were times I didn't think we were going to be able to have enough money to do it, and this is the man that did it. It wasn't [me].