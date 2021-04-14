New Park Hills council members sworn in

A new mayor and council members were sworn in at the Park Hills City Council meeting Tuesday evening. After inducting the newly-elected city officials, the council selected a new mayor pro tem and chose representatives to area boards.
After voters cast their ballots on April 6, John Clark was elected as the city's mayor. Alan Coleman was re-elected to serve Ward 1, and Donna Dettmer was re-elected to represent Ward 4. Brian Whitfield was elected to serve Ward 2, and Cindy Penberthy secured the vote in Ward 3.
Park Hills City Clerk Terri Richardson swore in the elected officials, and all five took the oath of office.
Members of the council elected this month will serve two-year terms ending in 2023. Mayor Clark's four-year term will end in 2024.
Before the previous council adjourned for the last time, City Administrator Mark McFarland presented outgoing Mayor Daniel Naucke and exiting Ward 2 Councilman Larry LaChance with plaques, expressing appreciation for their service to the city.
"Larry, I really want to say from the bottom of my heart, you were one of the best councilmen that I had to work with," said McFarland. "I've been doing this for 20 years, 25 counting my time as the city administrator, but 20 years on councils, first in Elvins and then over here, and I wish that you had been serving with me on some of those councils when we had some real yahoos on there, to be quite honest with you.
"You're one of the good ones," he said. "I appreciate everything you've done and wish you the best. Run again."
McFarland recalled his time working with Naucke in Park Hills and their time serving on the Elvins Board of Aldermen before the city consolidation. He spoke of the good times and the bad.
"There were times that it was fun. There were times that it wasn't fun working with this man. I'm going to be brutally honest; he's always brutally honest with me," said McFarland. "... I refer to working with him like being on a roller coaster: you're up; you're down; you're up; you're down; you're sideways, this way, up or down.
"I call him 'Ricochet Rabbit' because he'll come in one door and run out the other and up and down the stairs, and it's just been craziness, but we've got a lot accomplished too," he noted. "Look at the downtown now, and it's not just this administration, it's previous ones building on everything else, and with the next administration, we're going to even do better; we're going to do more.
"We got that park done," McFarland said, referring to the new trailhead into St. Joe State Park. "Honest to goodness, there were times I didn't think we were going to be able to have enough money to do it, and this is the man that did it. It wasn't [me].
"He said, 'I'll take care of the park, and you take care of the rest of the city,' and he was out there all the time," McFarland explained. "I don't know if we would have gotten this done with anybody else because he would be out there daily, hourly, telling them what to do all the time."
McFarland said there were some arguments along the way, but, ultimately, Naucke always worked to do what he felt was best for the city.
"I do appreciate him, and I appreciate all that he did," said McFarland. "His methods were not always the greatest, but his heart toward the city was."
Just before being recognized by McFarland, Naucke reflected on his time as mayor and offered encouraging words to the new council.
"First of all, I would like to thank everyone: all the council, our attorney, Mark, Terri, and all the girls," he said. "We've made a lot of changes in Park Hills since I was elected. Some have been good, and some haven't, but that just comes with the territory.
"The main thing that I've learned is that this council has worked tremendously together," Naucke recalled. "I know some of you are going to be new coming on. That's what makes the city work. And remember that because you guys are the ones going to run the city."
In the first meeting of the new council, one of the priorities was the election of mayor pro-tem.
Most cities do not have a position of vice mayor but rather appoint a person from the city council to act as mayor pro-tempore in the absence of the actual mayor. The position is commonly referred to as mayor pro tem.
Mayor Clark opened up the floor for pro tem nominations, and Coleman nominated Councilman Adam Bowers of Ward 1.
Ward 3 Councilman Adam Kell nominated Ward 4 Councilman Steve Weinhold for the position.
Clark then polled the council, and Bowers was chosen as mayor pro tem, receiving five votes to Weinhold's three.
The mayor appointed Weinhold as the council's representation on the Planning and Zoning Commission with unanimous approval from the other council members.
Next, Clark appointed Penberthy as the council's representative in the Flat River Senior Aid Association. The council unanimously accepted the mayor's appointment.
As the meeting came to a close, Clark took the opportunity to thank the citizens of Park Hills for their confidence in electing him as their mayor. He thanked his opponents in the election for running clean campaigns. Clark also expressed gratitude to Naucke and LaChance for their work on the council and dedicated service to the community.
The new mayor went on to speak about the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.
"I've always considered elections as kind of a time of renewal, starting over, or continuing on, or sometimes changing direction," he said. "It's kind of like this time of year; everything's new, everything's fresh. So we can use that and take that as an opportunity. But however we see it, it is a real opportunity for us newly elected and current members to get something done."
Clark reminded the council members of their responsibility as elected officials to do what they believe is in the best interest of the people they represent.
"I've always realized, in this type of business, that you're not going to please all the people all the time and we all know that," said Clark. "And some of the decisions will be hard to make. They are. But it's our duty to be informed and to make the best decision that we can make with the information that we have available.
"So as we take our seats here tonight, we are faced with good things going on and some real challenges," he explained. "The responsibility to direct this community has fallen on our shoulders. So now it's our turn to steer and to guide it."
New council members Penberthy and Whitfield thanked voters for the opportunity to serve their wards.
"I'd like to thank everyone who believed in me and voted for me, and I will try my best to do a good job," said Penberthy.
"So I'll echo those exact same words," Whitfield said. "It is a tremendous honor to live in such an area that provides so many unique talents and blessings, and really that's been my whole ambition of seeking a seat on this council is for the love of our neighbors and our communities.
"And my only hope is that I'm able to do so with honor and dignity," added Whitfield. "So thank you again. I really appreciate it."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com