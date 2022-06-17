New Park Hills mayor sworn in, council approves wastewater rate increase

A new mayor was sworn into office during the Park Hills City Council's monthly meeting held this week. The council also approved an ordinance to increase fees collected for wastewater services by $2.

On Tuesday, Stacey Easter took the oath of office and became the city's new mayor after former Mayor John Clark resigned last month. Easter had been representing Ward 2 on the council and was appointed mayor pro-tem before Clark's exit.

Easter was nominated to fill the vacant mayor's seat by Ward 1 Councilman Carl Courtois. Courtois had the option to nominate Easter for the position with a term ending when the next election comes around in April or when Clark's term would have ended in 2025.

After conferring with Easter, Courtois made the nomination for a term expiring during the next April election cycle. No other nominations were made, and the council approved Easter's election unanimously.

During the meeting, the council approved an increase in the wastewater rates in a 5-1 vote, with Ward 1 Councilman Alan Coleman voting in opposition.

The new ordinance adds $2 to the existing minimum charge per month and 22 cents (10%) to the user charge rate for every 1,000 gallons of water or wastewater.

Previously, the minimum monthly charge was $8.50 inside city limits and $2.17 for every additional 1,000 gallons of wastewater.

As the new increase takes effect, Park Hills customers will be charged a minimum of $10.50 per month. Of that amount, $7.50 will be used for the operation and maintenance of the treatment works, and $3 will be used for upgrading and extending the treatment works within the city, excluding the treatment plant itself.

Customers in Leadington and Desloge are also affected by the change and will pay a minimum of $7.50 per month along with the additional 22 cents for every additional 1,000 gallons.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said the rate increase was introduced to help offset increasing operational costs due to rising inflation.

"We're living in a world where everything is inflated," McFarland said. "Inflation is costing us everything. The cost of schedule 40 pipe for sewer lines is quadrupled, fuel is quadrupled.

"Every department by now has already exhausted what we budgeted for fuel, and I'm sure every city is pretty much in the same boat. It just keeps getting higher and higher."

McFarland also noted that additional funds are needed to repair and improve the aging water and wastewater facilities that have fallen into disrepair.

"The water and wastewater plants for the last 25 years have not been taken care of," he explained. "They didn't replace things when they needed to be replaced; they just patched, and we're to the point now where we need to fix these items, and they're not low dollar."

A separate measure for a water rate increase was presented to the council but failed to pass as Coleman and Ward 4 Councilman Steve Weinhold voted in opposition. The proposed change would have increased the current rate of $3.02 per additional 1,000 gallons used per month by 10%.

The city administrator said he had asked the utility committee to meet and try to create an ordinance that may be approved and bring in more funds for the water department.

"I've asked them to come back with something that will pass," he said. "I do not understand why [the ordinance] didn't pass. Ten percent on $3.02 is only 30.2 cents per 1,000 gallons. That's not a great increase. Ten percent sounds like a lot, but when you're talking with 30 cents per 1,000 — the average home uses about 4,000-6,000 [gallons per month]. Multiply that by either four or six, and you can see it's not a whole lot of money.

"But we desperately need the money in order to improve the system and keep it going because without the water, we don't have anything," McFarland added. "So I'm hoping the utility committee will be able to bring something back that the council will approve."

