NexGen Silica gets Land Reclamation Permit

On Thursday, after weeks of protest from Ste. Genevieve County citizens wary of potential environmental damage from an incoming mining operation, the Missouri Department on Natural Resources (DNR) released its decision: It has issued the permit to let Nexgen Silica LLC mine 115 acres located in the largely-forested, heavily agriculture-oriented county. This is one of three permits that the company is required to have before mining operations can begin.

The next permit that NexGen Silica LLC is required to get is the water permit, and lastly, the air permit. The DNR Water Protection Program shows that it received an application for general permit under Missouri Clean Water Law on May 31 from NexGen Silica LLC.

The application for the water permit from DNR is now open for public comments. The comment period runs through July 18, ending at 5 p.m. Comments can either be written and mailed to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Water Protection Program by sending comments with attention to: NPDES Operating Permits/ Permits Comments, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO, 65102, or emailed to publicnoticenpdes@dnr.mo.gov. If sending a comment, the DNR requests that the permit number in the comment letter.

The draft is currently available to see on the DNR website at https://dnr.mo.gov/calendar/event/170956. As of Thursday, no public meeting or public hearing has been scheduled.

The document provided by the DNR shows that the Land Reclamation Program had originally received an application on March 4 from Nexgen for a new permit to mine sandstone on the Highway 32 Pit for 249 acres. A public meeting was held on May 19 at the Ste. Genevieve Progress Sports Complex as part of the public notice process. That meeting started at 7 p.m., and did not end until after 10 p.m. as dozens of protesters asked questions and shared concerns.

According to Staff Director Larry Lehman with the Land Reclamation Program, any permittee is required to comply with all applicable environmental laws and regulations enforced by the Department of Natural Resources. The environmental laws and regulations are administered by multiple groups, including the Air Pollution Control Program, Environmental Remediation Program, Land Reclamation Program, Geological Survey Program, Waste Management Program, and Water Protection Program.

If NexGen fails to comply with the environmental laws and regulations, in some circumstances the permit could be revoked and the permit holder could be civilly or criminally liable for damages, according to the DNR.

The decision can be appealed to the Administrative Hearing Commission as provided by Section 621.250.3, RSMo, stating that if someone is adversely affected by the decision, they may be entitled to pursue an appeal before the administrative hearing commission.

To appeal, one has to file a petition with the administrative hearing commission within 30 days after the date of the decision was mailed or the date it was delivered, whatever date is earlier. If any petition is sent by registered or certified mail, it will be considered filed on the date it is mailed, but if it is sent by any method other than registered mail or certified mail, it will be considered filed on the date it is received by the administrative hearing commission. The mailing address is: Administrative Hearing Commission, P.O. Box 1557, Jefferson City, MO, 65102.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.