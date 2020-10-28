Next step taken for Owl Creek Park

Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins announced the finalization of a major land purchase for St. Francois County during the county commission’s regular session Tuesday morning.
The land being purchased is adjacent to the Bone Hole Property outside of Desloge. The two properties will be combined and developed for public use as the Owl Creek Park.
Mullins displayed a check from the State Treasurer's Office.
“We’re doing the closing today on the 108 acres. This check is in the amount for $294,381.29. This is a long day coming. After today’s signing, that ground will be ours.”
The funds used are not from county taxes, but comes from the ASARCO Settlement created several years ago. The funding is designed to remediate environmental damage from over a century of mining in the area. Mullins said that the process will continue.
“More funds will be coming” he said. “[There will be] $300,000 for the borehole closure projects throughout the Big River and adjacent lands. More is coming for restoration and cleanup.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked Mullins how long he had been working on the project.
Mullins answered, “Since I took office in 2009.”
Road and Bridge Supervisor Clay Copeland spoke about the property.
“I would like to add that I’ve been over this area. It borders a large portion of Big River, it has bluffs that overlook the river; it’s beautiful, pristine mostly wooded. It has the potential to be an extremely beautiful park, once it’s completed.”
Gallaher added a story about the property. “When we were first talking about taking over this property, we wanted to make sure it wasn’t contaminated with junk and waste, whatever. A couple of our road and bridge guys staged a horseback ride. They rode over every square foot of it and came back and said they didn’t find anything.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler then updated the commission on his unrelenting quest to have as many early voters as possible.
“We have voted as of this morning over 5,500 in person,” he said. “This is over 10 times the amount we did the whole time four years ago. We are averaging over 400 a day. This week we are open until 6 p.m. There was about 30-35 people from 4-6 p.m., almost every one of them said they could not make it any other time. So, that let them get off work and do it.
"I think it’s worthwhile, if we average 40 people a day this week, that’s 200. Two weeks ago, 200 people would have been a huge day, now it would be disappointing.”
Engler said that they are capable of processing about 600 voters a day without more than a 10 minute wait.
“Everybody’s doing a great job,” he said. “Linda [Balentine] is doing a great job of lining up our poll workers, we’ve got five to six poll workers every day.”
Engler is still concerned about low turnout from voters in the northern part of the county.
“We are monitoring the individual precincts on their participation,” he said. “On the upper precincts, Terre Du Lac, Patterson and Timberline. Bonne Terre, we have voted 600 people as of this morning. They have 4,000 in that precinct registered.”
The previous purging of inactive voters from the rolls has cropped back up with citizens finding out they cannot now vote. Engler said that the commissioners are probably going to hear about it.
“You’re probably going to hear some negatives,” he said. “You remember when I took over, I said there was almost a thousand inactive voters that have been on the rolls? They’re showing up now, they can’t vote.
"We sent them four letters. The fourth one said if you do not respond to this, you will not be able to vote. One called yesterday and he’s writing a letter to the President. He’s mad his wife can’t vote. She hasn’t voted in 12 years, we sent her four letters and she didn’t respond to any. Part of the fraud I found is in the hundreds of non-active [voters]. Some states are sending live ballots to those people. You’ll probably get grief.”
Gallaher asked how long it takes to vote at Election Central currently.
Engler answered, “Less than five minutes. We think that Thursday, Friday and Monday that will go up to 10 minutes. We have two lines, but we can go up to four lines and use the room in back, 14 more people can vote in back. We should be able to handle 600-650 people a day with no more than a 10 minute wait. We are expecting half hour to hour wait at the precincts.
The commission will not be meeting next Tuesday due to Election Day. The next meeting will be Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex.
