Next step taken for Owl Creek Park

“I would like to add that I’ve been over this area. It borders a large portion of Big River, it has bluffs that overlook the river; it’s beautiful, pristine mostly wooded. It has the potential to be an extremely beautiful park, once it’s completed.”

Gallaher added a story about the property. “When we were first talking about taking over this property, we wanted to make sure it wasn’t contaminated with junk and waste, whatever. A couple of our road and bridge guys staged a horseback ride. They rode over every square foot of it and came back and said they didn’t find anything.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler then updated the commission on his unrelenting quest to have as many early voters as possible.

“We have voted as of this morning over 5,500 in person,” he said. “This is over 10 times the amount we did the whole time four years ago. We are averaging over 400 a day. This week we are open until 6 p.m. There was about 30-35 people from 4-6 p.m., almost every one of them said they could not make it any other time. So, that let them get off work and do it.

"I think it’s worthwhile, if we average 40 people a day this week, that’s 200. Two weeks ago, 200 people would have been a huge day, now it would be disappointing.”