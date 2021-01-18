Offenders get access to more resources

“Doing time for the crime” aside, it might be hard to argue against the notion that Missouri’s inmates could qualify for a PhD in what it means to keep oneself entertained in quarantine-like circumstances. One of Gov. Mike Parson’s recent executive orders on Jan. 7 sought to increase positive, “outside world” content available to offenders.
In vague terms, Executive Order 21-01 amends Executive Order 05-06 “to increase the content available on offender media players given that all departmental censorship requirements are satisfied and officer safety and institutional security are not compromised.” The official order explains the update is hoped to improve safety and provide offenders “with more constructive, educational and rehabilitative activities.”
This does not mean endless reruns of Sesame Street, Nova or Sweating to the Oldies, apparently. If one passes the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Potosi Correctional Center or Farmington Correctional Center, the entertainment and educational offerings are more sophisticated.
The communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, Karen Pojmann, said offenders in Missouri state prisons have had special, limited-function computer tablets since 2018.
“The tablets were provided by the company JPay at no cost to offenders, offender families, the department or Missouri taxpayers,” Pojmann explained. “They don’t connect to the internet; instead they connect to a secure internal server inside each facility and can be connected to kiosks for updates. All activity is monitored.”
Pojmann said currently, the tablets are being used for variety of purposes. One major function is email.
“JPay currently is providing each offender with eight free email messages each month, and offenders or their friends and families must purchase electronic stamps from JPay to send and receive additional messages,” Pojmann said. “All email is monitored and may be censored. Email reduces the amount of paper mail received in the mail rooms, thereby helping us to more efficiently and effectively monitor paper mail for drugs or other contraband, with improves facility safety.”
Pojmann said the tablets also offer educational opportunities.
“More than 600 incarcerated Missourians are enrolled in free higher education courses right now, most of them through courses offered by Ashland University on JPay tablet app,” Pojmann said. “In fiscal year 2020, more than 8,000 incarcerated Missourians also were enrolled in Adult Basic Education courses, and throughout the pandemic, some facilities have been using the tablets to upload educational materials for academic courses and vocational education courses so students can keep up with their course work outside the classroom.”
Pojmann said offenders can connect to the kiosk to download educational videos or approved e-books. Each tablet has a radio tuner app as well.
“The governor’s executive order now gives us the opportunity to be able to let offenders buy tablet-based educational games as well,” she said. “These would include games that build math skills and literacy skills, as well as those that help improve problem solving such as Sudoku.”
Pojmann said the game option is not yet in effect and they’re working on a finalized list of games. Keeping inmates’ minds occupied is not only more productive for a clientele with a lot of time on their hands, they’re used as an incentive tool which contributes to the relative safety of the 23 Missouri facilities using JPay. Nationwide, the platform is serving more than 1.9 million offenders in 34 states.
“Offenders must behave appropriately and remain free of conduct violations to be able to retain game-purchasing privileges,” Pojmann said.
The executive order also helps ensure compliance when using simulators in vocational education courses, she said.
“Currently, electronic simulators are used in commercial driver’s license and heavy equipment operation vocational education courses,” she said. “While the simulators aren’t games, they do include electronic media players.”
As far as censorship goes, the department reviews all types of media in facilities, including books, magazines, TV stations and movies played on the internal TV channel. Violent, sexually explicit and profane materials aren’t allowed.
The company operating Jpay, Securus Technologies, recently shared a summary of “emergency offerings” it’s released since the pandemic created a national state of emergency March 13 and prisons entered advanced precautionary stages.
To help keep families connected and support re-entry, the offerings included 34.9 million free phone calls totaling 279.4 million free minutes; 6 million free video connections; 20 million free JPay Stamps; 216,767 free news subscriptions and 712,123 free game downloads.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.