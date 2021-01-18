Offenders get access to more resources

Pojmann said currently, the tablets are being used for variety of purposes. One major function is email.

“JPay currently is providing each offender with eight free email messages each month, and offenders or their friends and families must purchase electronic stamps from JPay to send and receive additional messages,” Pojmann said. “All email is monitored and may be censored. Email reduces the amount of paper mail received in the mail rooms, thereby helping us to more efficiently and effectively monitor paper mail for drugs or other contraband, with improves facility safety.”

Pojmann said the tablets also offer educational opportunities.

“More than 600 incarcerated Missourians are enrolled in free higher education courses right now, most of them through courses offered by Ashland University on JPay tablet app,” Pojmann said. “In fiscal year 2020, more than 8,000 incarcerated Missourians also were enrolled in Adult Basic Education courses, and throughout the pandemic, some facilities have been using the tablets to upload educational materials for academic courses and vocational education courses so students can keep up with their course work outside the classroom.”

Pojmann said offenders can connect to the kiosk to download educational videos or approved e-books. Each tablet has a radio tuner app as well.