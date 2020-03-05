You are the owner of this article.
Office open Saturday for absentee voting
Office open Saturday for absentee voting

2019 election filing

The Elections Division of the St. Francois County Clerk's Office is housed on Weber Road.

 Mark Marberry

With the Missouri Presidential Preference Primary on Tuesday, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler wants to remind everyone that Election Central at the Weber Road Facility in Farmington will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

They will accept absentee ballots for two elections, the Presidential Preference Primary and the April 7 General Municipal Election.

