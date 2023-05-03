On Monday, many state and county offices will be closed to observe Truman Day, which falls on or around Missouri-born President Harry S. Truman’s birthday, May 8, every year.
St. Francois County offices will be closed.
Bismarck city offices will be closed.
Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed, and Monday’s trash will be picked up Wednesday.
Desloge city offices will be closed. Trash normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday.
Farmington city offices will be open.
Leadington city offices will be open.
Leadwood city offices will be open.
Park Hills city offices will be open.
