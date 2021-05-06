Offices close Friday for Truman Day

Many state and county offices will be closed Friday to observe Truman Day, which technically falls on May 8 every year. Friday is the designated day for public employees to take time off.
St. Francois and Madison County offices will be closed.
Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed, and Friday's trash will be picked up Thursday.
Other city offices will be open.
