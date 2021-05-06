 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Offices close Friday for Truman Day
0 comments
alert

Offices close Friday for Truman Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Many state and county offices will be closed Friday to observe Truman Day, which technically falls on May 8 every year. Friday is the designated day for public employees to take time off.

St. Francois and Madison County offices will be closed.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed, and Friday's trash will be picked up Thursday.

Other city offices will be open.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News