Officials from SFC and SGC voice concerns about fiber optic line installation along roads

County officials from St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties are complaining about problems that have occurred while subcontractors are installing fiber optic lines for Charter Spectrum along roads in both counties.

Ste. Genevieve County Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson spoke about the myriad of problems they are having with damage along roadways and on private property.

“They don’t put out flagmen like they’re supposed to.” he said. “They park a truck on the wrong side of the road facing traffic. They had the road blocked to the golf course and no flaggers. I told a guy if he didn’t put flaggers out, I was going to have the sheriff out and tow the truck.”

Associate Commissioner Randy Ruzicka spoke about some machinery parked along the same road.

“They left a boring machine on the side of the road where there isn’t any shoulder and part of the machine was sticking out into road,” he said. “At night out there it is pitch black, it’s a tunnel under the trees. It’s amazing nobody ran into the thing.”

Nelson continued with some more complaints from both citizens and his road maintenance crews.

“Where they hit sandstone and couldn’t go down, they lay the cable on the rock,” he said. “We can’t come by with mowers and mow.”

During a Road and Bridge report at a Ste. Genevieve County Commission meeting, several issues came up. Pipes remain clogged, unearthed rocks are left in right-of-way areas, damage has been sustained to asphalt on some roads, “cables”are left lying in weeds and roads are not left as they were found.

Also in Ste. Genevieve County, Zell Country Club Estates contacted the commission about contractors doing work without obtaining the necessary permits. Nelson stated that the contractors were well past the easement into resident’s yards and putting permanent pedestals used for splicing cable on private property.

“They have no respect for private property at all,” he said.

At one point, Ste. Genevieve County leaders refused to issue any more permits until the problems are addressed.

In both counties, pedestals are installed that will interfere with mowing or widening of roads if necessary. Nelson said that one was installed too close to a driveway and is obstructing the resident’s vision for entering the public road.

St. Francois County has also had issues where trees were trimmed and the branches were left on the right-of-way. Clay Copeland, the county's highway superintendent, said he had to find the contractors and have them dispose of the piles of branches.

A resident on Route AA spoke about a contractor driving over his yard multiple times, including breaking a tie off with a trailer and dragging it across part of his yard. He pointed across the road where the contractors went inside a rail fence and cut ruts in the yard.

In an update Wednesday, Copeland said he is unaware of any new issues.

“We have had issues, but the guys from Spectrum told us they are going to be on these contractors to get this stuff fixed. They said it’s typical, it happens a lot with their contractors throughout any area they put their service in. It’s a matter of how you deal with it, but sometimes it’s just too much and it has to be rectified.”

When contacted about these concerns, Spectrum Broadband released a statement to the Daily Journal about the project in both counties.

“Spectrum is working to bring gigabit broadband and our full suite of services to more than 3,500 rural homes and small businesses in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties, as part of a multi-year, public-private investment with the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program.

"Right now we have more than 100 miles of rural construction work underway in these counties. Our teams are working closely with state and local officials to follow standard processes for permits, construction and restoration. In St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties, crews are working through unexpected construction issues related to digging through rocky terrain, which has affected construction – and ultimately restoration – timelines.

"While any construction project can create temporary inconveniences, the end goal is to bring high-speed broadband to community members who currently don’t have access, allowing them to work and learn remotely and fully participate in today’s digital society.”